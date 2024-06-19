The Freelander returns, but it's not a Land Rover...

The new-generation, China-built Freelander will be revealed on 31 March, according to the joint-venture partnership responsible for its development. Chery Jaguar Land Rover (CJLR) posted on Chinese social media site Weibo this week saying: “It’s true, it’s here!” with the hashtag #SeeYouOn331FREELANDER”.

Accompanying the announcement was a single teaser image showing the headlight of the new model. The picture reveals a fresh DRL design, comprising four separate elements housed within a squared-off frame. The car’s boxy arches, tall bonnet and large door mirrors can just about be made out in the blurry image.

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Eventually, the Freelander brand will spawn a range of all-new, tech-filled electric cars designed specifically for the Chinese market – all without the Land Rover badge. The new Freelanders could make their way to the UK later down the line.

Land Rover introduced the original Freelander in 1997 as a ruggedly handsome compact SUV, and launched the Mk2 in 2006, but this was succeeded by the Discovery Sport a decade later. Meanwhile over in China, JLR has had a joint venture with the automotive giant Chery – owners of Omoda and Jaecoo – for more than a decade, which it hopes will be revitalised by these forthcoming Freelander EVs.

The collaboration between Chery and JLR leverages the individual strengths of the two companies. In a statement, JLR reiterated that “Freelander is a standalone brand, distinct from JLR’s ‘House of Brands’ using Chery’s flexible architecture, with Chery technology, produced by CJLR.