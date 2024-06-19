The new-generation, China-built Land Rover Freelander will be revealed on 31 March, according to the joint-venture partnership responsible for its development. Chery Jaguar Land Rover (CJLR) posted on Chinese social media site Weibo this week saying: “It’s true, it’s here!” with the hashtag #SeeYouOn331FREELANDER”.

Accompanying the announcement was a single teaser image showing the headlight of the new model. The picture reveals a fresh DRL design, comprising four separate elements housed within a squared-off frame. The car’s boxy arches, tall bonnet and large door mirrors can just about be made out in the blurry image.

Eventually, the Freelander brand will spawn a range of all-new, tech-filled electric vehicles designed specifically for the Chinese market – possibly without the Land Rover badge. The new Freelanders could make their way to the UK eventually.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Land Rover introduced the original Freelander in 1997 as a ruggedly handsome compact SUV, and launched the Mk2 in 2006, but this was succeeded by the Discovery Sport a decade later. Meanwhile over in China, JLR has had a joint venture with the automotive giant Chery – owners of Omoda and Jaecoo – for more than a decade, which it hopes will be revitalised by these forthcoming Freelander EVs.

The collaboration between Chery and JLR leverages the individual strengths of the two companies, utilising the Chinese brand’s production, development resources and scale, together with the design capabilities and heritage of Land Rover. It currently builds the Chinese-market long-wheelbase versions of the Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport, but those cars will be replaced by new Freelander-branded models.

The first new Freelander will launch in the second half of 2026, according to JLR’s head of China, Qing Pan. It will be a “full-size SUV echoing the original spirit of the Freelander, but brought up to date and designed to appeal to the discerning and technologically savvy Chinese consumers.”