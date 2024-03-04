Range Rover is getting into the EV game and a full-size Range Rover Electric is coming very soon - followed up by a replacement to the current Range Rover Velar. The latter car was going to be EV-only, but Jaguar Land Rover has now announced it’ll also be available as a hybrid.

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In an investor update, JLR revealed it would increase “propulsion flexibility” by providing a full-hybrid variant of the new car. The platform underpinning the Velar’s replacement is called EMA (Electric Modular Architecture) and was originally intended to be electric-only.

Back in 2023 when JLR first revealed the EMA platform, the then JLR CEO Adrian Mardell said: “EMA is our next architecture for medium-size vehicles, originally conceived to be hybrid, it’s now only going to be fully electrified. At least three different vehicles, maybe four, will come off the EMA platform.”

Explaining its switch to provide a combustion-engined mid-size SUV to sit alongside the EV, JLR said the move “recognises demand for increased choice in global markets”, and that it also “reaffirms JLR’s commitment to the future of the UK car industry”. The timing of the announcement comes just days after reports that the UK government is looking to backtrack on ZEV mandate sales targets for EVs.