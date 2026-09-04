The Lexus RX SUV has been many things over its three decades on sale, but an engaging driving machine is not one of them. That might well be about to change, however, thanks to an intriguing prototype that’s been spied around Toyota’s development centre in Germany.

Just by looking at how this RX prototype sits on the road, you can tell it’s something far more performance-focused than the current hybrid-powered models. Wider wheels, aggressive Michelin tyres, huge brakes and a much lower stance all give this car some serious road presence, something underlined by flared wheel arches and small sill extensions.

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More clues to this car’s performance can be seen when you take a look at modifications made to the bodywork. The front bumper, for instance, might be shared with existing RX F Sport models, but there are a few key differences. Changes include the fitment of two new air-ducts in the main grille opening that funnel air towards the brakes, but it’s the new open outer air-intakes on each side that reveal a far more telling detail.

What will power the high-performance Lexus RX?

Behind them are additional radiators or intercoolers, suggesting that this car isn’t just turbocharged, but turbocharged to a level that would require seriously substantial cooling apparatus. There’s no official indication of what sort of engine is hiding under the bonnet, but no RX of this generation is available with any more than four cylinders, suggesting that unless there are significant modifications the same will have to be be fitted here.