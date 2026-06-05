Car Deal of the Day: a touch of luxury with the Lexus RX for £477 a month

Distinctive design; luxurious, quality feel

Plug-in hybrid power with 41-mile EV range

Only £477.28 a month

The Lexus RX is a premium choice when it comes to large hybrid SUVs, but you wouldn't think that with the Auto Express Buy A Car service. You can slip behind the wheel for well under £500 a month right now through our marketplace.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This amazing deal comes from Lease Car UK and requires a modest £6,075.36 to be put down as a 12-month initial payment. It's for three years and comes in at just £477.28 per month, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year.

You can wipe over £1,000 off the initial payment if you choose the nine-month option instead, and this sees the monthly outlay only rising to £511.31. Adjusting the mileage to a more flexible 8,000 a year comes in at under £20 for both nine and 12-month initial payment options.

The RX is the Japanese luxury brand's halo SUV, and wraps up everything Lexus is known for – exemplary build quality, a refined drive, distinctive styling, and ultra-efficient powertrain options.

Our featured deal is for the 450+ model which, in other words, is the entry-level plug-in hybrid model.

This £65,000-plus car uses a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and two electric motors. An 18.1kWh battery pack gives a pure-electric driving range of 41 miles, and overall fuel consumption is a claimed 235.4mpg. But, as with all PHEVs, real-world fuel economy is very dependent on driving style and keeping that battery topped up to max out electric running.

While this deal is for the entry-level model Lexus is an upmarket car brand, so even the Premium trim offers an array of desirable luxuries.

As standard, there are electrically adjustable front seats, heated front seats, three-zone climate control, wireless phone charging and connectivity, plus a 14-inch central touchscreen.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Lexus RX leasing offers from leading providers on our Lexus RX page.

Check out the Lexus RX deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…