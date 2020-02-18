New 750bhp Maserati GranCabrio Folgore luxury drop-top EV charges in
The latest iteration of Maserati’s four-seat grand tourer has received the EV treatment
This is the new Maserati GranCabrio Folgore: the all-electric, 750bhp version of the Italian brand’s drop-top grand tourer and its third EV in as many years.
It’s powered by the same tri-motor powertrain and 800-volt electrical architecture as its hard-top sibling, the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore. There’s a single electric motor up front and two on the rear axle – one at each wheel.
Maserati claims the GranCabrio Foglore’s motors deliver precise torque vectoring, and a combined power output of 750bhp with 1,350Nm of torque; enough to hit 62mph in 2.8 seconds.
The brand claims the setup could produce up to 1,183bhp, but is limited at the moment because of the battery’s maximum output of 610kW (818bhp). We’re told Maserati is already looking into new batteries that unlock that extra power.
For now, the motors are fed by a 92.5kWh battery (83kWh of which is usable) that’s arranged in a unique T-shape, running underneath the car’s centre console and what would be its transmission tunnel. By choosing not to mount the battery under the floor like in most EVs, Maserati can achieve a lower driving position, and the sleek roofline that defines Maserati grand tourers.
The GranCabrio Folgore has a range of up to 278 miles, and can charge at an ultra-rapid 270kW.
The petrol and electric versions of the GranCabrio look almost identical, though the Folgore wears some aero-optimised alloy wheels and features a more aerodynamic grille with some thin slots to provide cooling.
It’s not a completely blanked-off panel like some electric cars as Maserati’s Head of Design, Klaus Busse, doesn’t want the company’s EVs to be “faceless cars”. Speaking to Auto Express, Busse said “We have 110 years of history and there's a lot of great companies coming up, but we have our history. So why wouldn't we use all these beautiful traditions that we have?”
The GranCabrio Folgore has some extra reinforcement along the sills and at the rear to make up for the lack of a fixed roof, but it’s more focused on comfort than its hard-top sibling, according to the car’s chief engineer, Davide Danesin.
Inside is a screen-centric cabin with dual displays on the dashboard and a digital reinterpretation of the traditional Maserati clock. The upholstery is made from recycled nylon with a complex pattern laser etched onto it.
The convertible version of the Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo costs around £170,000 in the UK, or roughly £7,000 more than the hard-top. Meaning that with the GranTurismo Folgore priced at nearly £180,000 the GranCabrio Folgore should start from around £185,000.
