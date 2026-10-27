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Maserati GranTurismo Folgore gets £50,000 price cut and a facelift

Maserati’s first electric GT didn’t resonate with buyers, but will a £50,000 price cut make it more appealing?

By:Jordan Katsianis
27 Oct 2026
2027 New Maserati GranTurismo Folgore - front angled14

Many electric cars have slowly been drifting downwards in price over the past few years, but Maserati has taken things to an extreme by chopping nearly £50,000 off the list price of its GranTurismo Folgore

The Italian manufacturer's GranTurismo and GranCabrio have both seen nearly a quarter of their list price wiped off as the updated models are repositioned to a more affordable level, and they come with more range and new features, too.

Starting at £129,605, the GranTurismo coupe is down from around £180,000 previously and comes with no compromise over the previous model in terms of performance or range. It still has the same tri-motor layout running on an 800V electrical system, producing 770bhp and 1,350Nm of torque. This gives the Folgore a 0-62mph time of just 2.7 seconds – faster than any petrol-powered Maserati.

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This is in addition to updated styling front and rear, upgraded tech including a new digital clock face, and some tactile updates around the gear selector controls and steering wheel. 

However, potentially the biggest improvement could be the updated car’s range, which is estimated to be around 330 miles . This near-50-mile improvement is the result of changes to the powertrain, including the ability to decouple the front motor when cruising. The 92kWh battery itself is unchanged, and it’ll still charge at up to 270kW from a DC fast-charger. 

The Folgore now costs only £1,685 more than the petrol-powered GranTurismo, and it is over £20,000 less expensive than the 581bhp Trofeo.

2027 New Maserati GranTurismo Folgore - steering wheel14

The same changes and price repositioning apply to the open-top GranCabrio, which costs from £138,605, making the pair a far more compelling choice for those looking for grand touring ability with cracking performance and an elegant two-door body. 

The Folgore's closest competitor is the Porsche Taycan Turbo at just under £130,000. This model comes with an extra pair of doors, more performance and more range, but lacks the Maserati’s wow factor and two-door body – especially in the unique GranCabrio form. 

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Jordan Katsianis
News editor

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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