Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV is £200,000 of electric opulence

The Mercedes EQS SUV launched back in 2022 as the maker’s range-topping all-electric SUV. But now it’s been eclipsed by Maybach’s new creation.

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS First Class 680 SUV (that’s what Mercedes calls it) is priced at £200,860, making it £71,390 more expensive than the regular EQS SUV. It uses the same 107kWh battery and EVA2 platform as the standard car, for a maximum range of 370 miles – 40 miles shy of the EQS SUV’s 410-mile maximum. There’s 200kW charging speeds for a 10-80 per cent top up time of 31 minutes.

There are changes over the EQS SUV, however, both on the outside and in the cabin. Just as we saw with the Maybach EQS Concept there’s plenty of chrome detailing, including new Maybach logos on the outer edges of the front bumper, vertical strakes on the faux grille, a bespoke set of 21-inch or 22-inch wheels, plus a new design for the rear bumper.

As standard there’s a panoramic sliding sunroof, stainless steel Maybach-branded pedals, a fridge with champagne glasses, folding tables for the two rear passengers and bespoke Maybach seats. There’s also more sound insulation with revised window and roof seams, and for that extra level of refinement, the rear motor can be decoupled for less noise and vibration.

Other standard features include a Burmester sound system and Mercedes’ ‘Hyperscreen’ layout on the dash. This is formed of a 17.7-inch central screen combined with separate displays for the driver and front-seat passenger.

Powering the Maybach EQS SUV is dual-motor setup with 649bhp and 950Nm of torque. Despite weighing over 3,000kg, it can go from 0-62mph in 4.4 seconds and on to a top speed of 130mph. Mercedes’ Airmatic air suspension uses constantly variable dampers to focus on comfort, and there’s rear-wheel steering with up to 10 degrees of movement.

