New Mazda 2 Hybrid: Toyota Yaris clone gets a 2024 facelift

If you thought the latest Mazda 2 looked familiar then there’s a good reason because it’s essentially a re-badged Toyota Yaris, but now Mazda has tweaked its hybrid supermini with some more bespoke design and technology upgrades for 2024.

Pricing has also just been revealed for the revised Mazda 2 Hybrid - which will continue to be sold alongside the non-hybrid Mazda 2. Mazda says we can expect to see the revised hybrid model in the UK from March, where it’ll do battle with other hybrid superminis like the Renault Clio E-Tech, Honda Jazz Hybrid and of course, the mechanically identical Toyota Yaris.

On the decision to offer both the newly updated Mazda 2 Hybrid and the third-generation Mazda 2 (which has been a part of the Mazda’s line up since 2015 and a is a completely different car), Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director Mazda UK said: “we are giving customers in the supermini segment the choice of two distinct models, depending on their needs, ensuring Mazda has the widest customer offering in a sector that has seen several key models disappear in recent months.”

The 2024 Mazda 2 Hybrid gets some bespoke styling tweaks over the old car, and indeed the Yaris, including a new front bumper and grille shape, plus a new rear boot lid design.