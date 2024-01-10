Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
New Mazda 2 Hybrid: Toyota Yaris clone gets a 2024 facelift

Mazda 2 Hybrid takes notes from Toyota Yaris and brings its own mid-life upgrades

by: Alastair Crooks
10 Jan 2024
Mazda 2 Hybrid facelift - front tracking7

If you thought the latest Mazda 2 looked familiar then there’s a good reason because it’s essentially a re-badged Toyota Yaris, but now Mazda has tweaked its hybrid supermini with some more bespoke design and technology upgrades for 2024. 

Pricing has also just been revealed for the revised Mazda 2 Hybrid - which will continue to be sold alongside the non-hybrid Mazda 2. Mazda says we can expect to see the revised hybrid model in the UK from March, where it’ll do battle with other hybrid superminis like the Renault Clio E-Tech, Honda Jazz Hybrid and of course, the mechanically identical Toyota Yaris

On the decision to offer both the newly updated Mazda 2 Hybrid and the third-generation Mazda 2 (which has been a part of the Mazda’s line up since 2015 and a is a completely different car), Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director Mazda UK said: “we are giving customers in the supermini segment the choice of two distinct models, depending on their needs, ensuring Mazda has the widest customer offering in a sector that has seen several key models disappear in recent months.”

Mazda 2 Hybrid facelift - interior7

The 2024 Mazda 2 Hybrid gets some bespoke styling tweaks over the old car, and indeed the Yaris, including a new front bumper and grille shape, plus a new rear boot lid design.  

Kicking off the range is the Centre-Line trim level at £24,130. Along with the new exterior look, it gets 15-inch alloy wheels, automatic high beam headlights, rain-sensing wipers and a reversing camera. As standard, the Mazda 2 Hybrid gets a nine-inch central screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. 

The Exclusive-Line starts from £25,380 and adds 16-inch alloy wheels, power-folding door mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, a push button start, blind spot monitoring and keyless entry. 

Homura is priced from £27,280 and you get larger 17-inch wheels, LED daytime running lights, front fog lights, tinted windows, a seven-inch customisable driver’s display and synthetic leather sport seats.

Mazda 2 Hybrid facelift - rear static7

The top of the range Homura Plus costs from £29,230 and comes with a panoramic sunroof, plus an all-new 12.3-inch central driver’s display screen with a hybrid system indicator. There’s also a 10.25-inch central screen with integrated sat-nav and voice assistant. An uprated sound system and a head-up display also feature. 

As before, every Mazda 2 Hybrid gets the same powertrain taken from the Toyota Yaris. It’s a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine mated to a self-charging hybrid system. There’s 114bhp available for a 0-62mph time of 9.7 seconds and a WLTP-rated fuel economy of 74.3mpg with CO2 emissions of 87g/km. 

The powertrain also features a selection of driving modes. ‘Normal mode’ provides the “optimal balance of fuel economy, quietness, and dynamic performance” according to Mazda. ‘Power mode’ is for occasions when extra power is required, ‘Eco drive mode’ is for maximising fuel efficiency, and ‘EV mode’ can let the Mazda run solely on electric power - but only for up to 0.6 miles and at speeds under 31mph.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

