New breed of Mazda EVs delayed until at least 2028

Mazda is pushing back the launch of the first EV based on its highly important new scalable architecture yet again. The car was originally scheduled to arrive last year, but now Auto Express has learned it won’t touch down until 2028, at the earliest.

Mazda is ramping up its efforts in the EV market, with the 6e saloon and the CX-6e mid-size SUV – its rivals to Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y – both coming to the UK this year. However they’re based on a platform from Chinese manufacturer Changan, not an in-house-designed Mazda architecture.

The Japanese brand announced it was developing its own dedicated EV platform, the very matter-of-factly named Mazda EV-scalable architecture, back in 2021. At the time, it said this would be used as the basis for several new models launching between 2025 and 2030.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Some time later, Mazda shifted its timeframe and said the first of this next generation of EVs would instead arrive in 2027. But now an official presentation shown to Auto Express confirmed this wouldn’t be happening until at least 2028 - although it will be before the end of the decade.

Deputy General Manager of R&D Mazda Europe, Christian Schultze, spoke to Auto Express about the challenges it had faced while developing the scalable architecture: “EV technology is not something stable. So while you're developing, things are changing [and advancing].”