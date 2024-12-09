Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

McLaren hopes to power ahead with development thanks to new owner

Abu Dhabi-based CYVN Holdings aims to “redefine high-performance mobility”

By:Alex Goy
9 Dec 2024
McLaren 750S Spider - front

Supercar manufacturer and race outfit McLaren’s financial worries are well documented, but its new owner, Abu Dhabi-based CYVN Holdings, could well be the answer to the Woking firm’s woes. 

A potential deal between the Abu Dhabi government-owned investor and the manufacturer was first announced in October 2024, and the ink dried on the agreement on December 8th. However, while the deal has been signed, it will be completed subject to customary closing conditions and obtaining regulatory approvals. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Once the deal goes through, CYVN Holdings and McLaren believe the new partnership will “empower McLaren to reach its full potential via access to engineering and design capabilities, leading-edge technology, and experienced leadership to propel McLaren’s trajectory.“

His Excellency Jassem Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of CYVN Holdings, said: “This acquisition marks a defining moment in CYVN’s vision to build a leading, globally connected mobility platform and underscores Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a global centre of excellence for innovation in advanced mobility. By combining McLaren’s iconic heritage and expertise with CYVN’s advanced engineering and technology capabilities, we aim to redefine high-performance mobility and set a new benchmark for excellence.” 

His Excellency Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mumtalakat, the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, stated: “This agreement marks a pivotal moment in Mumtalakat's strategic vision for the transformation of McLaren Group, which has included its recent reorganization that opened doors for new strategic avenues and partnership opportunities. We are confident in CYVN's ability to build on McLaren’s strong legacy and unlock its full potential with Mumtalakat continuing to play a strategic role in McLaren having the ability to benefit from future growth. With CYVN's advanced engineering capabilities and forward-looking vision, we believe they are the perfect partner to drive the next phase of McLaren's growth and evolution.”

The deal is set to smooth the road for McLaren, whose 750S supercar was highly commended in the 2024 Auto Express Awards Performance Car Of The Year category, as it readies its Woking HQ to produce the W1 hypercar.

Now check out our list of the world's fastest road cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

World's fastest road cars 2024
Fastest road cars - header

World's fastest road cars 2024

Find out everything you need to know about the fastest road cars ever built
Best cars & vans
21 Nov 2024
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2024, 2025 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2024, 2025 and beyond

These are the biggest and most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
6 Nov 2024
McLaren lifts the lid on how its future road cars will look
McLaren design sketches

McLaren lifts the lid on how its future road cars will look

With plans to enter new segments and all-electric power on the horizon, McLaren has reaffirmed its design strategy
News
27 Mar 2024

Most Popular

MG 5 electric estate reaches the end of the road
MG5 EV - front tracking

MG 5 electric estate reaches the end of the road

The MG 5 will disappear from sale in 2025 as the model is deemed surplus to requirements
News
6 Dec 2024
What car should you buy? The answer is generally whichever Skoda best suits your needs
Opinion - Skoda Enyaq

What car should you buy? The answer is generally whichever Skoda best suits your needs

Paul Barker explains the perils facing any petrolhead this Xmas. Do your friends and family want advice – or your approval?
Opinion
5 Dec 2024
New Audi A5 Avant TDI 2024 review: A4's replacement is practical and efficient
Audi A5 Avant - front

New Audi A5 Avant TDI 2024 review: A4's replacement is practical and efficient

The new Audi A5 Avant makes a lot of sense as a family car, if you can afford the premium price
Road tests
6 Dec 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content