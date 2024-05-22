Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
New Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed concept previews ultra-exclusive Mythos series cars

A production version of the PureSpeed two-seat speedster will be unveiled next year as the first car in the new Mythos series, and only 250 examples will be made

by: Ellis Hyde
22 May 2024
This is the Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed concept: a two-seat speedster, inspired by the company’s 300 SLR race car from the 1950s. It gives us a glimpse of the first model in Mercedes’ ultra-exclusive ‘Mythos’ series launching in 2025.

The production version of the PureSpeed concept will be revealed sometime next year. Just 250 examples will be made, which are only going to be sold to the most dedicated Mercedes owners and collectors out there.

The car’s silhouette, including its long bonnet, lack of windscreen or roof, and two flying buttresses behind the seats, is reminiscent of Mercedes’ historic race cars like the 300 SLR, which famously was driven by Stirling Moss

Even the Le Mans red paint is a reference to Mercedes’ racing history, as it used a similar hue when competing in the 1924 Targa Florio race in Sicily. At that time, German race cars were meant to be painted white, and Italian cars red. The ploy was meant to prevent local fans from hindering the team’s progress, which apparently worked, and Mercedes won the event.

But the PureSpeed has had some 21st Century influences, too, namely the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar. The front end design in particular is very similar to the AMG One’s, as both feature a pronounced “shark nose” with the Mercedes three-pointed star, plus enormous air intakes on either side of the bumper. 

The bonnet of the Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed has an additional air outlet which should help cool whatever engine lies beneath – most likely a tuned version of AMG’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that produces 577bhp and 800Nm in the SL 63 that the speedster, and the forthcoming production version, are presumably based on.

Other unique details include carbon fibre cladding for wheels that is meant to improve aerodynamics, and a new rear bumper that emphasises the car’s width. There’s also a halo structure, just like on Mercedes’ Formula One car, which is meant to protect the occupants’ heads in the event of a crash.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

