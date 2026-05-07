New Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-Door Premium Coupe review: EV is controversial but capable
We get an early taste of the impressive 1,169bhp Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-Door Coupe EV
Verdict
The electric Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-Door Coupe is an affront to purists: what was once mechanical honesty is now digitally simulated. Yet it works astonishingly well. The driving fun is real, and so is the emotion. The only caveat being that if you use the car’s full performance – on a racetrack, for example – the range could quickly become a killjoy.
Performance figures are slowly but surely going up in smoke in the electric era, and the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-door Coupe is the ultimate proof. Three electric motors – two on the rear axle and one at the front – propel this 2.4-tonne bruiser at the horizon with a combined system output of 1,153bhp and a colossal 2,000 Nm of torque. It rockets from 0-62mph in just 2.4 seconds.
Since that benchmark sprint takes little more than the blink of an eye, it’s worth noting that the dash to 124mph (200kmh) is done in a mere 6.4 seconds. With the right configuration, it will top out at a blistering 186 mph – or 300kmh in Euro money.
This catapult start is initiated by pulling both steering wheel paddles simultaneously to generate a boost. In the appropriate driving mode, this is accompanied by a deceptively realistic virtual V8 soundtrack; you even get virtual gear changes, which the driver can manually trigger using the paddles if they wish.
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It feels remarkably authentic because you can actually feel the interruption in tractive force and the gears engaging right through your seat. Paired with virtual exhaust flaps that open and close, it creates a stunningly convincing combustion-engine illusion that finally unlocks the kind of emotion EVs have long been accused of lacking.
Of course, an AMG can’t just rely on simulation. The engineers in Affalterbach were determined that a car like this must deliver in the corners, not just in a straight line; in short, it needs to be track-ready.
Whether an owner will actually take a car starting at £103,275 for the GT 53 – or £159,870 for this GT 63 – on a circuit, is up for debate. But it is more than capable regardless. This is thanks to a chassis featuring multi-link axles front and rear, guaranteeing high lateral grip with minimal torque steer. It’s backed up by active rear-wheel steering, fully variable four-wheel drive, and air suspension.
The latter utilises shock absorbers with adjustable rebound and compression damping, featuring semi-active, interconnected hydraulic elements. This reduces body roll, provides a vast spread between driving modes, and completely replaces traditional anti-roll bars.
That wide spread is key. The bandwidth stretches all the way from Comfort to Race. In total, there are seven distinct driving modes available, including Slippery, Eco, and Individual.
For track driving, however, only two modes really matter: Sport+ and Race. It’s only here that the driver can access the full arsenal provided by the 'Race Engineer' via three rotary dials on the centre console.
Specifically, 'Response Control' tweaks the sensitivity and throttle response. 'Agility Control' manages yaw behaviour; by adjusting power distribution, it simulates a shorter or longer wheelbase, allowing the GT to either slightly understeer or drift in controlled oversteer. Be warned, though: the adjustment spans nine levels, and from level six upwards, the driver really needs to be on their game to keep the tail in check.
The third dial manages the traction control, again across nine stages – a feature already proven in the hardcore, petrol-powered AMG GT R and AMG GT Black Series. Interestingly, that so-called ‘Race Engineer’ is backed by intelligent software trained on real-world racetrack telemetry, giving the system almost limitless control combinations to help any driver find their perfect bespoke setup.
Summarising all this, the AMG GT 63 feels like a betrayal of everything an AMG GT Black Series stands for. Everything that was once real, mechanical, and uncompromisingly honest is now digitally simulated in this electric era. But the scary part is that it doesn't make the car any worse. On the contrary, it delivers a level of emotional driving fun that we simply haven't experienced in an EV before.
We must, however, add the caveat that this is still an electric car, which means we have to talk about range and charging. Powered by a 106kWh (usable) battery, the 63 claims a WLTP range of up to 424 miles. In reality, you can likely toss that figure out the window; even with a light right foot on our first drive, the trip computer showed around 2.9-3.0mi/kWh, and on a track, consumption will skyrocket exponentially.
But that’s easier to swallow when you realise the car can charge at up to 600kW – although unlocking this capability costs an extra £2,000. It’s likely a worthwhile investment; even if this type of ultra-rapid charger isn’t widespread yet, it means the car can hold a peak charge at a 350kW station for significantly longer than standard charging speeds allow.
Furthermore, the battery is bathed in a non-conductive cooling oil. This constant flow ensures balanced thermal management even under high loads and intense track stress, ensuring optimal battery temperatures during every charging session.
The cell chemistry is also entirely new, developed specifically for the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. Using an NCMA (Nickel/Cobalt/Manganese/Aluminium) cathode alongside a silicon-rich anode, it promises both high energy density and a long lifespan.
The crucial takeaway is this: the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe was developed from the ground up, in every detail, at AMG HQ in Affalterbach, Germany. It might no longer deserve the famous 'One Man, One Engine' badge, but it has certainly earned the title of 'One Team, Pure Performance'.
|Model:
|Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-Door Premium Coupe
|Price:
|£159,870
|On sale:
|Now
|Powertrain:
|106kWh battery, 3x e-motors
|Power/torque:
|1,153bhp/2,000Nm
|Transmission:
|Single-speed automatic, four-wheel drive
|0-62mph/top speed:
|2.4 seconds/186mph
|Range:
|424 miles
|Charging:
|600kW (10-80% in 11 mins)
|Size (L/W/H):
|5,094/1,959/1,411mm