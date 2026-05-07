Verdict

The electric Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-Door Coupe is an affront to purists: what was once mechanical honesty is now digitally simulated. Yet it works astonishingly well. The driving fun is real, and so is the emotion. The only caveat being that if you use the car’s full performance – on a racetrack, for example – the range could quickly become a killjoy.

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Performance figures are slowly but surely going up in smoke in the electric era, and the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-door Coupe is the ultimate proof. Three electric motors – two on the rear axle and one at the front – propel this 2.4-tonne bruiser at the horizon with a combined system output of 1,153bhp and a colossal 2,000 Nm of torque. It rockets from 0-62mph in just 2.4 seconds.

Since that benchmark sprint takes little more than the blink of an eye, it’s worth noting that the dash to 124mph (200kmh) is done in a mere 6.4 seconds. With the right configuration, it will top out at a blistering 186 mph – or 300kmh in Euro money.

This catapult start is initiated by pulling both steering wheel paddles simultaneously to generate a boost. In the appropriate driving mode, this is accompanied by a deceptively realistic virtual V8 soundtrack; you even get virtual gear changes, which the driver can manually trigger using the paddles if they wish.