Mercedes has launched a pair of big SUVs already this year in the form of the new GLS and the GLC – but equally important is its all-new entry-level SUV, the Mercedes GLA, which is set to be revealed on July 29.

As with the outgoing car, the new GLA will continue to offer combustion engines, while a GLA Electric is set to replace the EQA – in a similar fashion to the latest multi-fuel approach seen on the GLB.

Sitting on Mercedes’ latest MMA architecture designed specifically for its compact models, the Mk3 GLA should bring substantial improvements in efficiency and technology compared with the previous generation, highlighted by a potential 400-mile range on the longest-range electric model.

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Key technological changes include the switch to an 800V electrical system, plus the adoption of the German brand’s latest digital brain, making it a true software-defined vehicle. These factors promise to bring massive improvements across the driving and ownership experience.

Despite the upgraded technology, the new GLA will still be the entry point for Mercedes’ latest-generation models, possibly undercutting the £38k CLA. And as with the CLA, we don’t expect a huge difference in pricing between the hybrid and electric variants.

The latest spy pictures of the GLA testing reinforce our exclusive images, showing smooth side surfacing that was previously hidden behind some camouflaged moulding. Some new teaser images reveal the GLA will embrace Mercedes’ recent fascination with adding as many three-pointed stars as possible to the grille too.

New Mercedes GLA to go electric

The EV line-up will eventually comprise three powertrain options, starting with the long-range GLA 250+ and a higher-performance all-wheel drive GLA 350. These will both feature an 85kWh battery pack, with the GLA 250+ pairing this with a 262bhp rear-mounted electric motor, and the GLA 350 increasing power to 348bhp by adding a second motor for all-wheel drive.