Verdict

The 2027 Mercedes GLS isn’t all-new, but a full revamp probably wasn’t necessary. Tacked-on new styling aside, other updates and changes do a good job of updating the SUV without messing with what worked before. Chief among them is a new infotainment system that maintains the previous car’s physical interior controls, while new options can make for an even more opulent passenger experience. It remains diesel or AMG-only in the US; for better and for worse, the GLS is an enormous car better suited to the US or UAE, than the UK.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Is 230 stars too many? That’s how many we counted on the new face of the 2027 Mercedes GLS – or at least the Exclusive Premium+ version. That tally includes many in the new headlight clusters and the new, illuminated bonnet ornament. It’s also just the gaudy tip of an iceberg of changes made to Merc’s biggest and most brash SUV.

In profile, it’s pretty easy to spot that the updated GLS’s body has carried over from its predecessor. It’s just as much of a colossus as it was before, with adult-friendly space in all three rows. Even those over six-foot should still be happy enough in the rearmost row.