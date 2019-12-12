New Mercedes GLS 2026 review: a huge SUV that’s too big for the UK
The Mercedes GLS has been updated for 2026, but the problem over its sheer size in the UK remain
Verdict
The 2027 Mercedes GLS isn’t all-new, but a full revamp probably wasn’t necessary. Tacked-on new styling aside, other updates and changes do a good job of updating the SUV without messing with what worked before. Chief among them is a new infotainment system that maintains the previous car’s physical interior controls, while new options can make for an even more opulent passenger experience. It remains diesel or AMG-only in the US; for better and for worse, the GLS is an enormous car better suited to the US or UAE, than the UK.
Is 230 stars too many? That’s how many we counted on the new face of the 2027 Mercedes GLS – or at least the Exclusive Premium+ version. That tally includes many in the new headlight clusters and the new, illuminated bonnet ornament. It’s also just the gaudy tip of an iceberg of changes made to Merc’s biggest and most brash SUV.
In profile, it’s pretty easy to spot that the updated GLS’s body has carried over from its predecessor. It’s just as much of a colossus as it was before, with adult-friendly space in all three rows. Even those over six-foot should still be happy enough in the rearmost row.
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For those seeking a more opulent rear-seat experience, the new Rear Comfort Package Plus heats seats six and seven, and replaces the standard middle-row bench with ‘multi-contour’ captain’s chairs that go beyond the previous package’s power adjustability and heating by adding ventilation and massage. The latter includes a new vibration function also found in the available multi-contour front seats.
The accompanying rear centre console gains a wireless phone charger and two phone-like remote controls. The package costs £5,000; for the same amount again, it can be joined by a new rear-seat entertainment system featuring a pair of 11.6-inch touchscreens.
Up front, the dual 12.3-inch instruments and infotainment screen are joined by a new, same-sized passenger display. Perhaps your passenger will use it; perhaps doing so will make them nauseous; perhaps it’ll be ignored. In any case, it’s the central touchscreen that receives the biggest update. While it’s the same size and widescreen orientation as before, it features Mercedes’ next-generation MBUX interface featuring artificial intelligence sourced from Microsoft, Google and ChatGPT.
The most tangible result of this is a new and improved Virtual Assistant that’s apparently able to engage in “complex, multi-part conversations”. Sadly, there wasn’t enough time to discuss the geopolitical ramifications of blockading the Strait of Hormuz, but the system did a smashing job of finding the nearest coffee shop.
Speaking of the navigation, it’s now powered by Google Maps, but it maintains Mercedes’ user interface for a consistent look and functionality. That’s important since the GLS finally gains Mercedes’ ‘Zero Layer’ infotainment home-screen concept, which features a prominent map with customisable tiles that make it easy to quickly see or control multiple functions at once.
In other new Mercs, that’s where the story would end, but the GLS has maintained the old MBUX system’s pod of infotainment shortcut buttons and touchpad controller. The bank of climate control switches and toggles are still there, too, while the steering wheel has gained its own pair of buttons in place of the old touch-sensitive sliders. In other words, the GLS is not as screen-reliant as other newer Mercedes.
New technology isn’t restricted to the infotainment system. The myriad driver-assistance technologies benefit from a new supercomputer with artificial intelligence processing data from 10 cameras and as many as 17 sensors.
The GLS also once again comes with an Airmatic air suspension as standard, but its adaptive damping now proactively adjusts itself to bumps based on cloud-sourced road data collected by other connected Mercedes. As in the similarly upgraded GLE, it’s hard to know how much of a difference this makes. Nevertheless, the ride quality is exceptional. Few vehicles on the road could so ably subdue bumps while simultaneously limiting excessive rebound and body motions.
That body control was also improved for the 2027 GLS, because engineers addressed customer complaints that the car could be “a bit floppy”. It isn’t that, even though it maintains a fair amount of lateral roll when turning in. That, plus the light-effort-yet-feelsome steering, should make the GLS feel familiar to those accustomed to driving big, plush Mercedes.
On the other hand, E-Active Body Control returns to the options list for the facelifted GLS. This electronically controlled active suspension individually adjusts the spring and damper of each wheel to more capably reduce roll, pitch and lift. For 2027, it gains the same, cloud-based, proactive adaptability as Airmatic.
The GLS engine line-up is unchanged in the UK. The standard engine found in the GLS 450 d is a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel good for 367bhp and 750Nm – offering similar performance to the US-spec petrol car, but with improved fuel economy of more than 30mpg. As our drive occurred in the United States, this engine wasn’t available to sample. Neither was the AMG GLS 63 and its 612bhp twin-turbo V8, which will be the UK’s only other GLS engine option.
Pricing starts at £99,995 for the GLS 450 d AMG Line Premium, which, by the way, has a more modern face featuring a large grille emblem (and fewer stars). The Exclusive Premium Plus we tested starts at £104,995, while the AMG GLS 63 goes for £149,995. The Maybach GLS 680 will also be returning in all its ostentatious glory for £179,995, before options.
|Model:
|Mercedes GLS 450 4Matic
|Price:
|$87,000 (£65,500 est)
|Powertrain:
|3.0-litre 6cyl petrol MHEV
|Power/torque:
|375bhp/500Nm
|Transmission:
|Nine-speed automatic, four-wheel drive
|0-60mph:
|5.8 seconds
|Top speed:
|130mph
|Economy/CO2:
|27mpg/225g/km (est)
|Size (L/W/H):
|5,207/2,030/1,824mm
|On sale:
|Now in US