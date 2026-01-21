Calling all CEOs! The new Mercedes S-Class will be revealed on 29 January

CEOs and business tycoons everywhere should mark their calendars, because the facelifted Mercedes S-Class will be unveiled on 29 January and the brand’s CEO is promising it will take “sophisticated, understated luxury to the next level”.

More than 50 per cent of the components on the S-Class – around 2,700 – are either new or refined for the updated version. That includes the three-pointed star on the bonnet, which CEO Ola Källenius has confirmed will be illuminated for the first time ever.

The updated car’s grille will be larger than before too, and have a “new status-oriented, prestige type of look” flanked by new headlights that incorporate the company’s three-pointed star emblem, as do the new tail-lights.

Inside, the new S-Class will also be the first to feature Mercedes’ new MB.OS operating system. It’s referred to as a “superbrain” for the car, designed to provide a more intuitive and personal experience for customers. It will power the MBUX infotainment set-up and we suspect some big new screens.

Mercedes is also expanding the ‘Manufaktur Made to Measure’ personalisation options for S-Class customers, and Källenius promises the car is ready for Level 4 autonomous driving. “As a matter of fact, we are already running the first pilots on the streets.