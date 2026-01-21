Mercedes SL set for mid-life refresh in 2027
Mercedes’ long-time Porsche 911 rival is getting a revamp
The seventh-generation Mercedes SL arrived back in 2021 and with the last few generations lasting around 10 years each, it’s no surprise that we’re now seeing the first glimpses of a mid-life facelift.
With over 70 years of history, the SL is a staple of the Mercedes line-up and it’s clear from these pictures that the model will retain its position as the firm’s luxury GT convertible.
Confirmed pricing is still some way off for the new car, but it’s likely to start at a higher point than the current SL’s £109,910 entry point. If that’s a little steep for your liking, Auto Express has loads of used Mercedes SLs through the Auto Express Buy A Car service with examples from 2014 starting from under £17,000.
We’ve caught the new car in two forms – what looks like the sporty, V8-powered AMG SL 55 and the ultra-exclusive Maybach variant – and the main changes seem to be focused on the front end. The spy shots reveal the new three-pointed star daytime running lights inspired by the latest electric CLA and GLC will arrive on the SL, alongside a new ‘Panamerica’ grille and revised lower front bumper.
Otherwise, the two SLs look fairly unchanged over the current iterations. The SL 55 still has the squared-off, quad-tip exhaust system, but the smaller wheels and brakes distinguish it from the hotter SL 63. On the Maybach, we can see its unique rear bumper, more subtle exhaust tips and a rear bumper that does away with the regular SL’s diffuser.
It’s possible that the powertrain line-up will be shaken up for the new car. Mercedes has developed a new flat-plane-crank V8 (which we’ve experienced in the upcoming facelifted S-Class already) and we wouldn’t be surprised to see this arrive on the SL. We know the engine, codenamed M177 Evo, comes with upgraded internals, new turbocharger housings and an uprated fuel injection system for added responsiveness and refinement - along with mild-hybrid assistance.
Power for this new V8 stands at 530bhp and 750Nm, which would put it rather neatly between the current 469bhp SL 55 and the range-topping 577bhp SL 63. Above these is the plug-in hybrid SL 63 S E Performance with a total output of 804bhp and a whopping 1,420Nm of torque. The PHEV was only introduced in 2024, so we expect that version to continue. Kicking off the revised range is likely to be the current SL 43 with its 375bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder - an engine shared with the A 45 hot hatch and the Lotus Emira Turbo SE.
Despite Mercedes-AMG taking a lead in developing the latest SL, which shares its platform with the AMG GT, we found that the SL prioritises comfort and cruising ability. The chassis might be tweaked as part of the revisions, but expect higher-spec versions to get AMG’s Active Ride Control suspension and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential, while Mercedes’ Active Ride Control (adaptive air suspension) should be standard across the range.
As for the interior, we don’t expect any major physical changes here, with the 11.9-inch portrait touchscreen – which can be tilted to avoid the sun’s glare – expected to be retained. However, we do expect to see the latest iteration of Mercedes’ MBUX software with a higher level of AI integration for the voice-assistance system.
