The seventh-generation Mercedes SL arrived back in 2021 and with the last few generations lasting around 10 years each, it’s no surprise that we’re now seeing the first glimpses of a mid-life facelift.

With over 70 years of history, the SL is a staple of the Mercedes line-up and it’s clear from these pictures that the model will retain its position as the firm’s luxury GT convertible.

Confirmed pricing is still some way off for the new car, but it’s likely to start at a higher point than the current SL’s £109,910 entry point. If that’s a little steep for your liking, Auto Express has loads of used Mercedes SLs through the Auto Express Buy A Car service with examples from 2014 starting from under £17,000.

We’ve caught the new car in two forms – what looks like the sporty, V8-powered AMG SL 55 and the ultra-exclusive Maybach variant – and the main changes seem to be focused on the front end. The spy shots reveal the new three-pointed star daytime running lights inspired by the latest electric CLA and GLC will arrive on the SL, alongside a new ‘Panamerica’ grille and revised lower front bumper.

Otherwise, the two SLs look fairly unchanged over the current iterations. The SL 55 still has the squared-off, quad-tip exhaust system, but the smaller wheels and brakes distinguish it from the hotter SL 63. On the Maybach, we can see its unique rear bumper, more subtle exhaust tips and a rear bumper that does away with the regular SL’s diffuser.