High efficiency – over 64mpg claimed

Top-spec Trophy trim has all the goodies

Only £154.18 a month

Value for money is the MG3's calling card, which is why we have named it our Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year for two years running. And, with deals like this one, the MG3 is making a strong case for itself to walk off with the accolade this year, too.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, AA Lease is offering the super-efficient Hybrid+ version for a stonkingly low £154.18 a month. This makes it the cheapest full-hybrid hatchback on our marketplace right now.

All that's needed to get the ball rolling on this deal is an initial payment of £2,149.17, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Should you need more flexibility, you'll only have to fork out an extra tenner a month for 8,000 miles-a-year, and another £147 for the initial payment.

The MG3 Hybrid+ uses a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine mated to an electric motor and a three-speed automatic gearbox. Total power comes to a very punchy 192bhp – that would have been the output of a hot hatchback a decade ago.

Despite that, the MG3 is more concerned with greener things. MG claims this little supermini will return over 64mpg on the combined cycle, meaning running costs will be buttons.

Top-spec Trophy is the trim on offer here, which bags you heated front seats and steering wheel, keyless entry, alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, and a neat 360-degree camera to make parking a breeze.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MG3 leasing offers from leading providers on our MG3 page.

