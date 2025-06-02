Car Deal of the Day: Comfy Citroen C5 Aircross for a cool £188 a month
It may be brand new, but the Citroen C5 Aircross is currently the cheapest mid-sized family SUV on our marketplace. It’s our Deal of the Day for 20 January.
- Comfortable and easy to drive
- Well equipped Plus trim
- Only £187.87 a month
Citroen has high hopes for its brand-new C5 Aircross. The French firm wants to lead from the front on affordability, and nowhere is this more in evidence than on the Auto Express Buy A Car service.
Log onto our platform right now, and the big, comfortable C5 Aircross could be yours for a bonkers £188 a month, seriously undercutting all of the new SUV's rivals such as the Kia Sportage, Nissan Qashqai and even its sister, the Vauxhall Grandland.
This two-year deal from Carwow Leasey requires just £2,549.44 to be laid down as an initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 miles a year. Should you require a higher mileage limit, then 8,000 miles can be had for £198.67 a month and an initial payment of £2,679.04.
Citroen has tried its best to reinvent the C5 Aircross as the perfect family mid-sized SUV. Not only is there tremendous design flair in evidence, but the marque has ramped up the tech and comfort levels way above the existing model.
This deal is for the one-up-from-entry model, the Plus. This trim gets larger 19-inch wheels, configurable ambient lighting, all-round parking sensors and a rear camera, plus automatic wipers.
Plus spec also adds upholstery in a rather fetching shade of dark blue – in fact, the whole cabin is rather attractive.
The C5 Aircross features the French brand's latest interior design language that's packed full of lovely and interesting design details, while that blue upholstery covers a pair of extremely supportive Advanced Comfort seats. The dashboard has a bit of a wow factor, too, thanks to a large 'waterfall' portrait touchscreen that comes with built-in sat-nav as standard.
Citroen’s new C5 Aircross feels larger inside than pretty much all of its key rivals. The back seats are wide and, again, extremely supportive, while the boot is a very reasonable 565 litres with the rear bench in place.
This deal gets you the 1.2 PureTech Hybrid model, which sees a three-cylinder petrol engine combined with a small battery to give 142bhp. It's not the most powerful powertrain, but it gets the job done with reasonable fuel economy – Citroen claims 53.3mpg. It’s a good match for a car that’s extremely relaxing to drive.
