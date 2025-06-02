Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Comfy Citroen C5 Aircross for a cool £188 a month

It may be brand new, but the Citroen C5 Aircross is currently the cheapest mid-sized family SUV on our marketplace. It’s our Deal of the Day for 20 January.

By:George Armitage
20 Jan 2026
Citroen C5 Aircross - full front
  • Comfortable and easy to drive
  • Well equipped Plus trim 
  • Only £187.87 a month

Citroen has high hopes for its brand-new C5 Aircross. The French firm wants to lead from the front on affordability, and nowhere is this more in evidence than on the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Log onto our platform right now, and the big, comfortable C5 Aircross could be yours for a bonkers £188 a month, seriously undercutting all of the new SUV's rivals such as the Kia Sportage, Nissan Qashqai and even its sister, the Vauxhall Grandland.

This two-year deal from Carwow Leasey requires just £2,549.44 to be laid down as an initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 miles a year. Should you require a higher mileage limit, then 8,000 miles can be had for £198.67 a month and an initial payment of £2,679.04.

Citroen has tried its best to reinvent the C5 Aircross as the perfect family mid-sized SUV. Not only is there tremendous design flair in evidence, but the marque has ramped up the tech and comfort levels way above the existing model.

This deal is for the one-up-from-entry model, the Plus. This trim gets larger 19-inch wheels, configurable ambient lighting, all-round parking sensors and a rear camera, plus automatic wipers. 

Plus spec also adds upholstery in a rather fetching shade of dark blue – in fact, the whole cabin is rather attractive. 

The C5 Aircross features the French brand's latest interior design language that's packed full of lovely and interesting design details, while that blue upholstery covers a pair of extremely supportive Advanced Comfort seats. The dashboard has a bit of a wow factor, too, thanks to a large 'waterfall' portrait touchscreen that comes with built-in sat-nav as standard. 

Citroen’s new C5 Aircross feels larger inside than pretty much all of its key rivals. The back seats are wide and, again, extremely supportive, while the boot is a very reasonable 565 litres with the rear bench in place.

Citroen C5 Aircross - dash

This deal gets you the 1.2 PureTech Hybrid model, which sees a three-cylinder petrol engine combined with a small battery to give 142bhp. It's not the most powerful powertrain, but it gets the job done with reasonable fuel economy – Citroen claims 53.3mpg. It’s a good match for a car that’s extremely relaxing to drive.       

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Citroen C5 Aircross leasing offers from leading providers on our Citroen C5 Aircross page.

Check out the Citroen C5 Aircross deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

