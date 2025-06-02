Car Deal of the Day: Comfy Citroen C5 Aircross for a cool £188 a month

Comfortable and easy to drive

Well equipped Plus trim

Only £187.87 a month

Citroen has high hopes for its brand-new C5 Aircross. The French firm wants to lead from the front on affordability, and nowhere is this more in evidence than on the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Log onto our platform right now, and the big, comfortable C5 Aircross could be yours for a bonkers £188 a month, seriously undercutting all of the new SUV's rivals such as the Kia Sportage, Nissan Qashqai and even its sister, the Vauxhall Grandland.

This two-year deal from Carwow Leasey requires just £2,549.44 to be laid down as an initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 miles a year. Should you require a higher mileage limit, then 8,000 miles can be had for £198.67 a month and an initial payment of £2,679.04.

Citroen has tried its best to reinvent the C5 Aircross as the perfect family mid-sized SUV. Not only is there tremendous design flair in evidence, but the marque has ramped up the tech and comfort levels way above the existing model.

This deal is for the one-up-from-entry model, the Plus. This trim gets larger 19-inch wheels, configurable ambient lighting, all-round parking sensors and a rear camera, plus automatic wipers.