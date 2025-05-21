Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: MG4 for £185 a month is the cheapest we’ve seen it in ages

The MG4 is an excellent all-rounder – plus it’s currently super-cheap. It’s our Deal of the Day for October 7

By:George Armitage
7 Oct 2025
MG4 - front cornering
  • Sharp looks; strong equipment levels
  • 218-mile range
  • Only £184.85 per month 

The MG4 may not be included in the Government's Electric Car Grant, but you can still get a real bargain if you want one on your driveway. The Chinese-owned British brand has slashed its EVs’ prices through its own discount scheme in recent weeks, meaning the excellent MG4 is looking like a real bargain right now.

This offer from VIPGateway.co.uk, through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, sees the electric five-door hatchback coming in at under £185 – the cheapest we've seen for ages, and it still undercuts a whole swathe of Government grant-friendly rivals.

It's a three-year deal that requires an initial payment of £2,568.17, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. We'd even be tempted to bump up the limit to 8,000 a year, because you'll only be paying £194 on the nose for this.

Regardless of which you go for, you'll have a very easy-to-live-with EV, which is comfortable to drive and has sharp looks. 

This deal is for the entry-level SE, which is well equipped with its standard-fit sat-nav, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity, and a seven-inch digital driver's display. There's even a clever smartphone app allowing you to control an assortment of the car's features. 

Power comes from a 168bhp e-motor that powers the rear wheels, and this is fed by a 49kWh battery pack. Consequently, it's a very sprightly hatchback, but it's not all go and no show – the MG4 handles corners well, while still delivering a comfortable ride. 

That battery pack may be the smallest available in the MG4 line-up, but it still promises 218 miles. In our tests, we've found 190 to 200 miles to be more realistic, which is very respectable and could be ideal for many people who want to balance low running costs with efficient motoring.       

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MG4 leasing offers from leading providers on our MG4 page.

Deals on MG4 rivals

Volkswagen Id.3

Volkswagen Id.3

New in-stock Volkswagen Id.3Cash £27,564Avg. savings £2,875
New Volkswagen Id.3

Configure now

Cupra Born

Cupra Born

New in-stock Cupra BornCash £27,053Avg. savings £7,075
New Cupra Born

Configure now

BYD Dolphin

BYD Dolphin

New in-stock BYD DolphinCash £27,993Avg. savings £2,190
New BYD Dolphin

Configure now

Check out the MG4 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

