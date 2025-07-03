Very spacious small SUV

MG may have the taste for the high life these days with its posh IM models and racy two-seater Cyberster, but it hasn't forgotten its modern value-for-money roots. The ZS small SUV has long offered a lot bang for not much buck, never more so than with today's deal.

through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Lease Car UK is offering the ZS for just £181.02 a month right now. All that's needed to get the ball rolling is a £2,520.24 initial payment.

Mileage is limited for this deal is limited to 5,000 a year, but nudging it up to 8,000 miles per annum costs less than £20 extra a month.

The previous ZS carried its value-for-money character as a badge of honour, and while the current car has certainly carried this on admirably, it adds a level of plushness that's very welcome.

The interior has a solid feel and features surprisingly pleasant materials, making it a cut above a Dacia Duster, for example. There’s loads of space in the back seats, with similar levels of roominess to a Nissan Qashqai – a car from the SUV class above.

Speaking of that best-selling model, the ZS's 443-litre boot is only fractionally smaller than the Qashqai's.

Power comes from a 1.5-litre petrol hybrid engine; it isn't the most powerful or refined motor around, but it does the job just fine and is pretty frugal, with 55.4mpg claimed on the combined cycle.

This deal gets you the top-spec Trophy model, so you get niceties such as a 360-degree parking camera, heated front seats and steering wheel, privacy glass, and 'leather-style' upholstery.

