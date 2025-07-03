Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: MG's ZS is a great small SUV for a supermini price

There’s plenty to like about the MG ZS – especially price. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 29

By:George Armitage
29 Sep 2025
MG ZS - front cornering
  • Very spacious small SUV
  • Top-spec Trophy model
  • Just £181.02 a month 

MG may have the taste for the high life these days with its posh IM models and racy two-seater Cyberster, but it hasn't forgotten its modern value-for-money roots. The ZS small SUV has long offered a lot bang for not much buck, never more so than with today's deal.

through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Lease Car UK is offering the ZS for just £181.02 a month right now. All that's needed to get the ball rolling is a £2,520.24 initial payment. 

Mileage is limited for this deal is limited to 5,000 a year, but nudging it up to 8,000 miles per annum costs less than £20 extra a month. 

The previous ZS carried its value-for-money character as a badge of honour, and while the current car has certainly carried this on admirably, it adds a level of plushness that's very welcome.

The interior has a solid feel and features surprisingly pleasant materials, making it a cut above a Dacia Duster, for example. There’s loads of space in the back seats, with similar levels of roominess to a Nissan Qashqai – a car from the SUV class above. 

Speaking of that best-selling model, the ZS's 443-litre boot is only fractionally smaller than the Qashqai's.

Power comes from a 1.5-litre petrol hybrid engine; it isn't the most powerful or refined motor around, but it does the job just fine and is pretty frugal, with 55.4mpg claimed on the combined cycle. 

This deal gets you the top-spec Trophy model, so you get niceties such as a 360-degree parking camera, heated front seats and steering wheel, privacy glass, and 'leather-style' upholstery.        

MG ZS - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MG ZS leasing offers from leading providers on our MG ZS page.

Check out the MG ZS deal

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

