Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New MG ZS PHEV on the way as brand doubles down on hybrid

Hot on the heels of the MGS9 PHEV, MG’s product planning boss hints smaller hybrid is on the way

By:Richard Ingram
20 Nov 2025
MG ZS - front cornering

MG will look to significantly bolster its plug-in hybrid offering in 2026 by introducing a PHEV version of the popular ZS alongside the leaked MGS9, which appeared on Euro NCAP yesterday. Speaking exclusively with Auto Express, David Allison, head of product and planning at MG Motor UK, told us PHEV demand “keeps creeping up”, insisting “there will be more plug-in hybrids coming”.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Acknowledging that the city cars and superminis don’t really suit plug-in hybrid powertrains, MG will turn its attention to the small-SUV segment instead. “I think [B-segment SUVs] are the next natural thing to do,” Allison told us. “Plug-in hybrids have always been C-segment hatchbacks and above. No one's really gone any lower than that.” Asked if that paved the way for a ZS fitted with a plug, the planning chief said: “Yes, probably”.

There’s no word on a possible reveal date, but as we’ve seen with MG’s four product launches this year, it doesn’t like to hang about – suggesting we could see a ZS PHEV at some point in 2026.

The model would act as a rival to the new BYD Atto 2 DM-i, which for a short time will have the small plug-in hybrid market to itself. Acting as one bookend for MG’s PHEV range, the ZS will be sold alongside the larger HS and forthcoming MGS9 PHEV flagship.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s unlikely that the ZS PHEV will match the HS’s 75-mile electric-only range, but to compete with the top-spec BYD it will need to offer close to 60 miles on a charge. When we tested the MG HS PHEV alongside a selection of Chinese hybrids earlier this year, it came within two per cent of its claimed range, so we can expect the ZS to be equally efficient.

Looking at the HS for an indicative price, it’s likely the ZS PHEV will command a premium of around 10 per cent over the equivalent hybrid. That could mean a competitive starting figure of around £25,000 for the entry-level SE – around the same as the predicted price of BYD’s base-spec Atto 2 DM-i.

MG UK has seen huge success with its HEV offering to date: 44.8 per cent of its volume in 2024 was made up of MG3, MG ZS and MG HS hybrids – making it the country’s second-biggest brand for HEV sales. Its one existing plug-in model, the aforementioned HS PHEV, accounted for 8.8 per cent of MG sales last year.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: MG's ZS is a great small SUV for a supermini price
MG ZS - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: MG's ZS is a great small SUV for a supermini price

There’s plenty to like about the MG ZS – especially price. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 29
News
29 Sep 2025
Best small SUVs to buy 2025
Best small SUVs - May 2025

Best small SUVs to buy 2025

There's a huge range of small SUVs out there, so we’ve picked out the very best
Best cars & vans
17 Jul 2025
Best hybrid cars to buy 2025 - today’s top fuel-sipping options
Best hybrid cars header

Best hybrid cars to buy 2025 - today’s top fuel-sipping options

With more hybrid cars on the market than ever before, these are the best ones to buy
Best cars & vans
11 Jul 2025
MG ZS review
MG ZS - main image

MG ZS review

As one of the cheapest brand-new SUVs you can buy, the ZS is a pretty convincing bargain
In-depth reviews
26 Jun 2025

Most Popular

Mitsubishi is back! Japanese brand to return to the UK in 2026
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross cornering

Mitsubishi is back! Japanese brand to return to the UK in 2026

Five years after quitting the UK market, Japanese giant Mitsubishi Motors will be returning, thanks to IM Ltd
News
17 Nov 2025
New Renault Trafic E-Tech van gets sci-fi looks and 280-mile range
Renault Trafic - front

New Renault Trafic E-Tech van gets sci-fi looks and 280-mile range

The production version of the new mid-sized Renault Trafic van has been revealed and it will hit showrooms later in 2026
News
18 Nov 2025
Car Deal of the Day: the MG4 just keeps getting cheaper
MG4 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: the MG4 just keeps getting cheaper

Just a matter of weeks after we last highlighted the MG4, it’s now even more affordable at just under £178 per month. No wonder it’s our Deal of the D…
News
8 Nov 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content