MG will look to significantly bolster its plug-in hybrid offering in 2026 by introducing a PHEV version of the popular ZS alongside the leaked MGS9, which appeared on Euro NCAP yesterday. Speaking exclusively with Auto Express, David Allison, head of product and planning at MG Motor UK, told us PHEV demand “keeps creeping up”, insisting “there will be more plug-in hybrids coming”.

Acknowledging that the city cars and superminis don’t really suit plug-in hybrid powertrains, MG will turn its attention to the small-SUV segment instead. “I think [B-segment SUVs] are the next natural thing to do,” Allison told us. “Plug-in hybrids have always been C-segment hatchbacks and above. No one's really gone any lower than that.” Asked if that paved the way for a ZS fitted with a plug, the planning chief said: “Yes, probably”.

There’s no word on a possible reveal date, but as we’ve seen with MG’s four product launches this year, it doesn’t like to hang about – suggesting we could see a ZS PHEV at some point in 2026.

The model would act as a rival to the new BYD Atto 2 DM-i, which for a short time will have the small plug-in hybrid market to itself. Acting as one bookend for MG’s PHEV range, the ZS will be sold alongside the larger HS and forthcoming MGS9 PHEV flagship.