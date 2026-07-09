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New MG ZS PHEV+ gets plug-in hybrid tech for hot-hatch performance

Next-generation plug-in hybrid powertrains will be fitted across the MG range, with a useful boost in power and performance

By:Richard Ingram
9 Jul 2026
MG ZS - front cornering

MG is preparing to launch its next-generation plug-in hybrid (PHEV+) technology, which it says will bring big performance gains and “BEV-level efficiency” to its line-up. The set-up will make its debut on the MG ZS in 2027, with “more models on the way”.

The maker claims this new semi-solid-state battery system is a big advancement on its current offering. Fei Jibing, chief engineer for powertrain control, says the all-new hybrid transmission boasts a “90 per cent runtime above 40 per cent efficiency” – representing a like-for-like improvement of six per cent versus the larger MG HS.

More surprising is the news that the MG ZS – the first car to get the new PHEV+ tech – will get an all-wheel-drive option and a huge power uplift sufficient for 0-62mph in “sub-six seconds”. MG says this layout, thanks to a big boost in torque, will also allow the car to sprint from 50 to 75mph in just 3.5 seconds.

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MG UK’s director of product and planning, David Allison, said he wasn’t aware of any upgrades to the chassis or suspension. And, it’s not thought that the ZS will inherit the maker’s hot ‘XPower’ branding, suggesting that hardware tweaks or bigger brakes are unlikely.

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MG hasn’t disclosed battery specifications, or detailed any improvements in range. However, Jibing told Auto Express the PHEV+ should improve NVH (noise, vibration and harshness) by up to 5dB in EV mode. This, MG says, is thanks to innovative “motor decoupling” technology.

MG says the tech offers “excellent fuel efficiency at all speeds”, while addressing "critical pain points” for PHEV drivers with the aim of eliminating so-called “battery-depletion anxiety” by allowing users access to peak power even at a low state of charge or in particularly cold temperatures. 

It’s understood the HS and S9 – both of which are currently available to lease through the Auto Express Buy a Car service – will benefit from MG’s improved ‘SolidCore X’ plug-in hybrid set-up within time.

Elsewhere, MG will introduce a new 3.6kWh battery and transmission to its Hybrid+ models, superseding the 1.83kWh battery currently offered in the MG3, ZS and HS. This layout will allow for improved efficiency and greater electric range around town.

MG hasn’t quoted any facts or figures, but Allison told us: “Whilst you can't force these hybrids into EV-only mode, the whole concept of [the larger battery] allows you to drive it more like an EV all the time. Ultimately, if you double the battery capacity, that's exactly what it does.”

We expect the new HEV system to arrive alongside the updated, more efficient PHEV+ set-up sometime next year. Expect a small price premium for both technology types, bumping the price of the MG3 Hybrid+ to just over the £20,000 mark.

 Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Richard Ingram deputy editor Auto Express
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

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