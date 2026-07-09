MG is preparing to launch its next-generation plug-in hybrid (PHEV+) technology, which it says will bring big performance gains and “BEV-level efficiency” to its line-up. The set-up will make its debut on the MG ZS in 2027, with “more models on the way”.

The maker claims this new semi-solid-state battery system is a big advancement on its current offering. Fei Jibing, chief engineer for powertrain control, says the all-new hybrid transmission boasts a “90 per cent runtime above 40 per cent efficiency” – representing a like-for-like improvement of six per cent versus the larger MG HS.

More surprising is the news that the MG ZS – the first car to get the new PHEV+ tech – will get an all-wheel-drive option and a huge power uplift sufficient for 0-62mph in “sub-six seconds”. MG says this layout, thanks to a big boost in torque, will also allow the car to sprint from 50 to 75mph in just 3.5 seconds.

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MG UK’s director of product and planning, David Allison, said he wasn’t aware of any upgrades to the chassis or suspension. And, it’s not thought that the ZS will inherit the maker’s hot ‘XPower’ branding, suggesting that hardware tweaks or bigger brakes are unlikely.