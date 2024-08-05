The last glimmer of hope for Mitsubishi’s UK return has faded, but we’d still like it back

Back in Autumn 2021 we saw what looked like the end of Mitsubishi here in the UK - as a car-maker at least because who could forget the Mitsubishi Jet Towel hand dryer? Then a ‘strategic partnership’ announced last week between Mitsubishi, Nissan and Honda over the three working together on “electrification technologies and software development” fanned the flames of speculation. Could Mitsubishi make a sensational return to the UK new car market?

Speaking on the Nissan, Honda partnership, Mitsubishi’s CEO Takao Kato said, “collaboration with partners is essential in today's automotive industry”. It was certainly perceived as good news in the stock market as shares in Mitsubishi Motors climbed 6.3 per cent while Nissan's rose 2.8 per cent and Honda gained 2.6 per cent in the announcement’s immediate aftermath. This move in addition to its continued alliance with Renault, should put Nissan in a much better position to tackle Toyota - the global giant that recently-acquired stakes in Subaru, Suzuki and Mazda to form a separate coalition of Japanese car makers.

Despite the added security of its new agreement with Honda, Mitsubishi confirmed to Auto Express that no plans are in place for it to come back to the UK. For some of us that can remember the heady days of Mitsubishi Lancer Evolutions going toe-to-toe with their Subaru Impreza counterparts, the macho lines of the Starion and hugely popular L200 pick-up truck, that news is depressing. But it wasn’t overly surprising.