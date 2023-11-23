Callum Skye is an £80k dune buggy from the future

Callum, named after its founder and famed car designer Ian Callum, has launched a wild high-performance electric car with off-road aspirations called the Callum Skye. Alongside some new technical specifications, Callum has also revealed the interior of the Skye for the first time.

The Skye will start at around £80,000 and range up to £110,000 with customers able to reserve a car now. While specifics are yet to be revealed, Callum claims a number of variants will be offered with varying degrees of off and on-road focus.

The Skye is the first car to be designed and engineered entirely within the Callum design firm. Since its inception in 2019, Callum has revealed the Callum Vanquish 25 by R-Reforged (a reimagination of the Aston Martin Vanquish) and the shooting brake variant, the Callum Vanquish VC25.

The Skye is a completely different concept however. David Fairbairn, says the Skye “addresses a void in the market” and while a fully-electric buggy certainly is a niche idea, we’ve seen Volkswagen toy with the idea with the ID. Buggy concept in 2019 and we’d almost forgotten about the Meyers Manx EV buggy unveiled in 2022.

Inside, the 2+2 cabin has also been revealed with design director, Ian Callum explaining: “In order to maximise the room, it’s essential to keep the interior forms simple. It uses clean yet sophisticated geometric shapes that complement the beautiful forms showcased on the exterior. With the elegant simplicity of the interior, we retain the honesty of Skye being a capable and durable lifestyle vehicle, while offering a refined cabin experience.”

The overall design of the interior is pretty stripped back. There’s a sporty-looking steering wheel with a centre-marker up top, a thin centre console featuring three dials and a gear selector below. Callum says the dashboard was designed “with restraint” and “a focus on functionality”. The central touchscreen is equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.