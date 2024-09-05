Half of drivers think a new pair of tyres should go on the car's front wheels, but they're wrong

Up to half of UK drivers – and more worryingly, a significant proportion of the tyre trade – don’t know whether to put new tyres on the front or back of cars, potentially putting themselves and others at risk.

That’s the verdict of Michelin UK’s technical manager Brian Porteous, who told Auto Express that tyre trade and garage staff, plus workshop and fleet managers, are asked the question before participating in the firm’s periodic safety demonstrations – just like the one Michelin invited Auto Express to take part in recently at the Horiba MIRA test track.

“We have tyre technicians, depot managers, people involved in fleets, and I’d say it’s 50:50,” says Porteous, in relation to views expressed as to whether new pairs of tyres should go on the back or the front of a vehicle.

“The ones who get it wrong have a belief based on what they think are reasons related to the braking or traction of a vehicle,” he adds. “But industry advice is that it’s most important to keep the vehicle stable in a straight line, because that’s where the risk is greatest.”

In case you are wondering, that industry advice says new tyres, or those in the newest condition, should always be fitted at the rear of a vehicle, and not at the front. And for the vast majority of vehicles on the road, Michelin’s demonstration proves the evidence is clear cut. Having participated in the demo ourselves, we think it would be foolhardy to ignore the guidance.