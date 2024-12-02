Warning: your towbar could invalidate your car insurance

Drivers could be at risk of invalidating their insurance by not declaring that their car is fitted with a towbar – and little information is being provided by insurance sales websites to protect consumers.

One desperate driver contacted Auto Express to say they were facing a six-figure bill after their insurer, Allianz-owned Flow, cancelled their policy following an accident, on the grounds that the driver had failed to list his car’s towbar as a modification when purchasing cover. This was in spite of the fact that the towbar had no bearing on the accident, and was a removable type that wasn’t even fitted to the car when the smash happened.

The driver, who purchased the Flow insurance policy via the Money Supermarket website, told us he selected the ‘unmodified’ option when applying for quotes, having clicked on the website’s help link to determine what the question meant.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Money Supermarket confirmed the wording of its pop-up help box, which states: “What does this [modification question] mean? If you or a previous owner has made a change from the manufacturer’s original specification, such as alloy wheels, air-conditioning, bodywork, exhaust system or tinted windows, add it here. If you’re unsure if your car has been modified, check its previous history to find out.”