Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Farizon SV electric van is ready to take on the mighty Ford Transit

The SV is an all-electric van capable of 247 miles on a charge

By:Alastair Crooks
17 Feb 2025
Farizon SV - front line-up5

You might not have heard of Farizon before, but this new ‘SV’ electric van is ready to take on the Ford Transit, Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo and Vauxhall Movano, with first deliveries just arriving in the UK. 

Behind Farizon is the Chinese giant Geely, which is distributing the brand through Jameel Motors. The Farizon SV will be on sale in the UK in the coming weeks, with pricing to be announced soon. First customer deliveries are scheduled for spring. 

Farizon claims the SV (which stands for ‘Supervan’) has been “designed specifically to meet the needs of European fleets”. Eight versions of the Farizon will be offered, ranging from an L1 H1 measuring 4,990mm long and 1,980mm high to an L3 H3, which measures 5,995mm long and 2,500mm high. Payload is up to 1,390 kgs, with a load capacity of up to 13m3.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The van is built on a bespoke ‘born electric’ modular platform, which offers “benefits in cargo space, range, handling and safety”. The SV features cell-to-pack technology to improve battery capacity, reduce weight and increase body stiffness. In a first for the global van market, the SV has dual-redundancy drive-by-wire for braking and steering, so that if one connection fails, there will always be a back-up ready to take over. 

Farizon says the SV has undergone “a rigorous one-million-mile testing and development programme” and claims it will meet every European standard, “including in durability, safety and sustainability”. There are three battery options: a 67kWh, 83kWh and a 106kWh unit. Farizon says WLTP-rated range is between 177 miles and 247 miles, although the brand claims that you can expect up to 342 miles around town. 

Farizon SV - being loaded on a transporter5

The SV has been tested by Euro NCAP and it received a score of 85 points, which Farizon says “places it among the UK’s best options for safe and reliable large vans”.

Tom Carney, managing director of Jameel Motors Farizon Auto, said: “We introduced ourselves and our plans for the Farizon SV last month, and we’re on track to meet our ambitious timelines. The team is already meeting customers, retailers and partners as we prepare for the start of sales in the coming weeks, bringing an exciting new proposition to the UK van market.”

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: High-spec Nissan Qashqai for £191 a month is a steal
Nissan Qashqai - front cornering right

Car Deal of the Day: High-spec Nissan Qashqai for £191 a month is a steal

The Nissan Qashqai is a family favourite, with plenty of style and kerb appeal. It’s our Deal of the Day for 13 February
News
13 Feb 2025
New Volkswagen Transporter Shuttle 2025 review: makes 7-seater SUVs feel cramped
Volkswagen Transporter e-Shuttle - front

New Volkswagen Transporter Shuttle 2025 review: makes 7-seater SUVs feel cramped

The Ford-based Volkswagen Transporter Shuttle is refined, good to drive and has plenty of space in all three rows
Road tests
14 Feb 2025
New Renault Clio to shun electric power and stick with petrol and hybrid options
Renault Clio design render - front

New Renault Clio to shun electric power and stick with petrol and hybrid options

Renault’s sixth-generation Clio hatchback will get a clean look and hi-tech kit, and our exclusive images show what it could look like
News
12 Feb 2025

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content