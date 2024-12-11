New Farizon SV electric van is ready to take on the mighty Ford Transit

You might not have heard of Farizon before, but this new ‘SV’ electric van is ready to take on the Ford Transit, Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo and Vauxhall Movano, with first deliveries just arriving in the UK.

Behind Farizon is the Chinese giant Geely, which is distributing the brand through Jameel Motors. The Farizon SV will be on sale in the UK in the coming weeks, with pricing to be announced soon. First customer deliveries are scheduled for spring.

Farizon claims the SV (which stands for ‘Supervan’) has been “designed specifically to meet the needs of European fleets”. Eight versions of the Farizon will be offered, ranging from an L1 H1 measuring 4,990mm long and 1,980mm high to an L3 H3, which measures 5,995mm long and 2,500mm high. Payload is up to 1,390 kgs, with a load capacity of up to 13m3.

The van is built on a bespoke ‘born electric’ modular platform, which offers “benefits in cargo space, range, handling and safety”. The SV features cell-to-pack technology to improve battery capacity, reduce weight and increase body stiffness. In a first for the global van market, the SV has dual-redundancy drive-by-wire for braking and steering, so that if one connection fails, there will always be a back-up ready to take over.

Farizon says the SV has undergone “a rigorous one-million-mile testing and development programme” and claims it will meet every European standard, “including in durability, safety and sustainability”. There are three battery options: a 67kWh, 83kWh and a 106kWh unit. Farizon says WLTP-rated range is between 177 miles and 247 miles, although the brand claims that you can expect up to 342 miles around town.

The SV has been tested by Euro NCAP and it received a score of 85 points, which Farizon says “places it among the UK’s best options for safe and reliable large vans”.

Tom Carney, managing director of Jameel Motors Farizon Auto, said: “We introduced ourselves and our plans for the Farizon SV last month, and we’re on track to meet our ambitious timelines. The team is already meeting customers, retailers and partners as we prepare for the start of sales in the coming weeks, bringing an exciting new proposition to the UK van market.”

