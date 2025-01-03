New XEV Yoyo Pro is Hong Kong’s answer to the Citroen Ami

The micro EV market is not awash with contenders, but Hong Kong’s XEV is looking to shake things up as it prepares to enter the UK with its new Yoyo Pro.

Admittedly, the Yoyo Pro is not really a car, but a quadricycle sitting under L7e classification – the same group you’ll find the Citroen Ami and BMW Isetta-inspired Microlino in. With all-electric power, it can hit 50mph and cover up to 93 miles on a single charge – far greater than the Citroen’s 28mph top speed and 45-mile range.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s a simple design, created in Italy, with just 57 components making up the Yoyo Pro and 3D-printing being used extensively in the manufacturing process.

Expected to sit around the £15,000 mark, the newcomer will be in the same pricing territory as the Dacia Spring (which gets under way at £14,995) and the £15,995 Leapmotor T03, both of which are fully fledged cars.

At 2,530mm long, the XEV is also one metre shorter than the Dacia and Leapmotor with space inside for two rather than four. The boot in the XEV Yoyo Pro stands at a meagre 140 litres, although this is still significantly more than the 63 litres a Citroen Ami offers.

The rear-mounted electric motor in the Yoyo Pro only puts out 20bhp, although the featherlight 836kg kerbweight should mean it’s nippy enough around town at least. The 10.4kWh battery can take on a 2.3kW charge rate, which will see it topped up from zero to 100 per cent in just over three hours. Battery-swap tech also features.

Equipment is pretty generous across both versions, the Pro and the Pro+. As standard, you get a 10-inch touchscreen, keyless entry, electric wing mirrors, a panoramic roof, LED lights front and rear and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The Yoyo Pro is expected to arrive on British roads later this year.

Click here for our list of the smallest cars on sale...