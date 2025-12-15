Europe to relax tariffs on Cupra Tavascan. Could MINI be next?

Cupra’s Chinese-built, all-electric Tavascan is heading for a relaxation of its EU import tariff, which could pave the way for MINI, Smart, Volvo and other European car brands to get a cut in duty too.

The EU’s policy of adding a 20.7 per cent ‘countervailing duty’ on top of the standard 10 per cent tariff for the Chinese-made EV has come under fire from the president of Catalonia’s government.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“I would like to call on the European Union to reconsider the tariffs on the Cupra Tavascan,” said Salvador Illa I Roca at the official opening of Cupra’s battery plant in Catalonia’s capital city, Barcelona. “We are hearing positive news. The Catalonia government stands ready to work alongside the Spanish government [to remove] an unfair tariff that penalises strategic investments.”

Cupra has lobbied for an end to the 20.7 per cent surcharge, in return for the Spanish brand adhering to an annual import quota and a minimum import price. Tavascan prices start from 44,010 Euros in Spain, compared with a £47,350 entry price in the UK; here the car is only subject to a 10 per cent duty for its Chinese origin.

Auto Express asked Seat-Cupra CEO Markus Haupt for more detail and he responded: “The conversations are on a very good level. They’ve confirmed they are studying our [proposal] to get rid of the tariffs, and… that in one or two months, we will get a positive answer.”