The SUV is just over five metres long, 2.1 metres wide and 1.69 metres tall, making it about the same size as the Land Rover Defender 110, but not as high.

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Meanwhile, the wedge-shaped saloon is low and its enormous windscreen is so sharply angled we’re not entirely sure how anyone is supposed to sit in it. We would hope there’s plenty of space inside considering the car is longer than a BMW 5 Series at 5.26 metres from nose to tail. It’s also 2.1 metres wide, but only 1.43 metres tall – nearly as low as a Ford Mustang.

The design of the Exobot cars was supposedly inspired by “Saudi Arabia’s landscape, rooted in its culture, and reflective of its vision”. For instance, there are apparently 32 bars in each of the cars’ lighting arrangements, inspired by the year 1932 when Saudi Arabia was unified and became a kingdom.

Inside, the Exobots feature a steering yoke, a 48-inch pillar-to-pillar 8K display similar to BMW’s Panoramic iDrive set-up and a 10.4-inch central touchscreen. There is a smattering of physical buttons and toggle switches on the centre console, plus lots of leather throughout and a fragrance system much like that in the Mercedes S-Class.

We assume that Ceer plans to eventually sell its cars in other markets outside of Saudi Arabia, if it does become a global force. However, the company hasn’t offered any timelines about when we might see one of these radical-looking creations on our roads, nor has it revealed how much they’ll cost. Even so, deliveries of the First Edition models are supposed to begin early next year.

Ceer’s plans for the future include mid-size and compact models that will arrive in rapid succession before the end of the decade, and will offer various propulsion options to serve different customer needs. All will be manufactured at the firm’s complex in the Industrial Valley of Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Economic City, on the Red Sea coast.

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