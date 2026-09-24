Avatr could soon be UK-bound, and it’s more than just another Chinese car brand
Futuristic 07L SUV is heading for Australia first, but would be a welcome arrival here thanks to its dynamic design and cutting-edge tech
Chinese car brand Avatr is about to enter a right-hand-drive market for the first time with its new 07L SUV. Production will initially be focused on Australia, with deliveries arriving by mid-2027, but Avatr still has an eye on the UK after previously suggesting it would be on sale here by 2025.
Positioned in its home market as a premium brand with a futuristic edge, Avatr offers both full BEV and range-extender powertrains across a range of different models, with quirky interior layouts and smooth styling thanks to a former BMW design chief.
Avatr is a collaboration between Chinese car brand Changan, tech firm Huawei and battery giant CATL. This sort of multi-company ownership structure is common in China, and leverages the expertise and scale of each to create modern, connected high-end vehicles and get them to market at incredible speed.
The 07L is a 4,900mm SUV that sits between the BMW iX3 and iX5 in terms of length, rivalling the former as well as the Audi Q6 e-Tron, Mercedes GLC Electric, Polestar 3 and Volvo EX60.
International models will run on an 800V electrical architecture, and while final battery specifications are still to be confirmed, Chinese versions offer up to 450 miles of range on the CLTC cycle. On the more stringent WLTP test, this would be around 365 miles.
High-spec dual-motor variants are claimed to be able to produce up to 1,000bhp, going from 0-62mph in around 3.7 seconds and backed up by sophisticated adaptive suspension systems. However, these won’t be positioned as high-performance cars, but rather content-heavy luxury SUVs that will be sold against premium rivals at a premium price.
Why Avatr isn’t just another Chinese brand
We’ve been fortunate enough to attend Chinese auto shows for the last decade, and in our opinion few of the local brands are as ambitious or interesting as Avatr. This is rooted in the cars' eccentric design language, which was formed in Munich by ex-BMW design boss Nader Faghihzadeh. But their appeal goes beyond just styling.
The presentation of Avatr’s cabin tech has consistently pushed boundaries since the brand’s formation. BMW might have popularised its Panoramic Vision display in Europe, but Avatr has been using a similar layout for years. This new type of digital interface is integrated into cabins with bright colours and clever designs that are more befitting of a modern art gallery than the inside of a family SUV.
The 07L is no different, and could be an ideal product to take on the established legacy brands. Precisely when Avatr will arrive in the UK is unclear, but the biggest roadblock until now has been the lack of any right-hand-drive production – something that is no longer an issue.
Whether the UK market is over-saturated with more new Chinese brands by the time Avatr does get here is another potential complication that bosses will have to consider.
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