Avatr could soon be UK-bound, and it’s more than just another Chinese car brand

High-spec dual-motor variants are claimed to be able to produce up to 1,000bhp, going from 0-62mph in around 3.7 seconds and backed up by sophisticated adaptive suspension systems. However, these won’t be positioned as high-performance cars, but rather content-heavy luxury SUVs that will be sold against premium rivals at a premium price.

Why Avatr isn’t just another Chinese brand

We’ve been fortunate enough to attend Chinese auto shows for the last decade, and in our opinion few of the local brands are as ambitious or interesting as Avatr. This is rooted in the cars' eccentric design language, which was formed in Munich by ex-BMW design boss Nader Faghihzadeh. But their appeal goes beyond just styling.

The presentation of Avatr’s cabin tech has consistently pushed boundaries since the brand’s formation. BMW might have popularised its Panoramic Vision display in Europe, but Avatr has been using a similar layout for years. This new type of digital interface is integrated into cabins with bright colours and clever designs that are more befitting of a modern art gallery than the inside of a family SUV.

The 07L is no different, and could be an ideal product to take on the established legacy brands. Precisely when Avatr will arrive in the UK is unclear, but the biggest roadblock until now has been the lack of any right-hand-drive production – something that is no longer an issue.

Whether the UK market is over-saturated with more new Chinese brands by the time Avatr does get here is another potential complication that bosses will have to consider.

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