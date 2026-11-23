China is copying car designs ‘familiar’ to European buyers, but originality will come
Design boss at leading Chinese car brand Lepas admits copying European designs is a deliberate strategy.
Designers of Chinese cars are copying European designs to achieve a ‘familiar’ look that will speed their growth in western markets. That’s according to the design boss at Lepas who also thinks a more distinct style for Chinese cars will arrive in time. The comments come following fierce criticism from both press and consumers that some Chinese models are copies of original designs from legacy brands.
Design chief at Chery’s new premium export brand Lepas, Ivan Dulanovic, told Auto Express during a round table interview: “I think what’s required for this process is time. When we’re talking about Europe, it has the longest heritage of car design – and the UK is very much associated with that.”
The Jaecoo 7 from Lepas’ sister brand, for example, has garnered the nickname ‘Temu Range Rover’ after buyers noticed distinct similarities between it and the baby Range Rover Evoque. Parent firm Chery’s iCaur brand, which is set to arrive in the UK next year, boasts a fleet of SUVs and off-roaders, all with designs reminiscent of the Mercedes G-Class and Land Rover Defender.
Speaking of the Defender, rival brand BYD has recently also come under allegations of copying the Land Rover 4x4. The BYD Ti7 SUV has been banned from going on sale in the EU after European courts claimed it “infringes the EU design of Jaguar Land Rover”.
The claim in the JLR-BYD case is that the Ti7 copies both its design and some of its mechanicals from the Defender. Dulanovic, nevertheless, admitted that the aim of Chery, which until very recently was an unknown entity for European buyers, has long been to present “friendly” designs that were more familiar to help it break into western markets.
“I hope in the future, say in 20 years, I would like to see Chinese companies push onto [Chinese aesthetics],” he said. “But I think before that, what is to be recognised globally, is where we are right now. We approach this with a friendly face and overall exterior designs that associate with people from Europe, where the recognition of a good car is something you’re already aware of”. “With this approach, it may happen that the cars may look similar,” Dulanovic conceded.
There are signs that some originality is beginning to be cultivated by Chinese marques; recently, Lepas debuted its first design concept, which takes the brand in a unique new direction, specifically with the use of leopard eye-inspired headlights and gaping, illuminated grilles. Dulanovic says this highlights the evolution of Chinese cars from perceived cheap copies to original designs that stand on their own two feet. “We already see the change happening, and the market share also is a testament to that,” he claimed.
Before joining Chery, Dulanovic cut his teeth at the Milan Design School, following this with a stint at Italian design house, Italdesign. Obviously keen to flex his European design muscles, Dulanovic admitted that “I’m a sedan guy. I look forward to the day when we finish the line-up.”
First to arrive from Lepas will be the production version of the Aura concept: a family hatchback with either hybrid or full-electric power. It’s unclear whether the final car will get the same striking looks as the concept, or a more sedate face pulled straight from the L6 EV, which is already on-sale. Regardless, we won’t have long to wait, with the next Lepas model expected to be revealed at some stage in 2027.
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