The claim in the JLR-BYD case is that the Ti7 copies both its design and some of its mechanicals from the Defender. Dulanovic, nevertheless, admitted that the aim of Chery, which until very recently was an unknown entity for European buyers, has long been to present “friendly” designs that were more familiar to help it break into western markets.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“I hope in the future, say in 20 years, I would like to see Chinese companies push onto [Chinese aesthetics],” he said. “But I think before that, what is to be recognised globally, is where we are right now. We approach this with a friendly face and overall exterior designs that associate with people from Europe, where the recognition of a good car is something you’re already aware of”. “With this approach, it may happen that the cars may look similar,” Dulanovic conceded.

There are signs that some originality is beginning to be cultivated by Chinese marques; recently, Lepas debuted its first design concept, which takes the brand in a unique new direction, specifically with the use of leopard eye-inspired headlights and gaping, illuminated grilles. Dulanovic says this highlights the evolution of Chinese cars from perceived cheap copies to original designs that stand on their own two feet. “We already see the change happening, and the market share also is a testament to that,” he claimed.

Before joining Chery, Dulanovic cut his teeth at the Milan Design School, following this with a stint at Italian design house, Italdesign. Obviously keen to flex his European design muscles, Dulanovic admitted that “I’m a sedan guy. I look forward to the day when we finish the line-up.”

First to arrive from Lepas will be the production version of the Aura concept: a family hatchback with either hybrid or full-electric power. It’s unclear whether the final car will get the same striking looks as the concept, or a more sedate face pulled straight from the L6 EV, which is already on-sale. Regardless, we won’t have long to wait, with the next Lepas model expected to be revealed at some stage in 2027.

Don't miss the best of Auto Express on Google! Make us a preferred source. Click here...