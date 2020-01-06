100 best new cars revealed in this week's Auto Express
In Auto Express magazine this week we reveal a whopping 100 cars that should be on your shopping list and get up close with the new VW T-Roc
In this week’s issue of Auto Express we reveal the top 100 cars that you can buy in the UK right now, according to our expert road-testing team.
We also take a close look at the long-awaited second-generation Volkswagen T-Roc, to see if it can continue the first car's legacy as a top seller.
Plus, we have the latest on the revamped Peugeot 308, which trades power for range, and an illuminated badge!
In the drives section we grapple with the four-wheel drive Dacia Bigster and pit the Subaru Outback against the KGM Actyon in a battle of left-field SUVs.
If that wasn’t enough we also reveal everything you need to know about the new Audi Q3.
