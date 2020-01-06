Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

100 best new cars revealed in this week's Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we reveal a whopping 100 cars that should be on your shopping list and get up close with the new VW T-Roc

By:Shane Wilkinson
27 Aug 2025
Auto Express issue 1,897 - magazine cover

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we reveal the top 100 cars that you can buy in the UK right now, according to our expert road-testing team.

We also take a close look at the long-awaited second-generation Volkswagen T-Roc, to see if it can continue the first car's legacy as a top seller.

Plus, we have the latest on the revamped Peugeot 308, which trades power for range, and an illuminated badge!

In the drives section we grapple with the four-wheel drive Dacia Bigster and pit the Subaru Outback against the KGM Actyon in a battle of left-field SUVs.

If that wasn’t enough we also reveal everything you need to know about the new Audi Q3.

Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

