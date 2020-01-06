MG’s Tesla killer? MG IM6 and Tesla Model Y clash in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we test the swanky new MG IM6 electric SUV against the Model Y to see if it really is a Tesla killer.

We also have a scoop on the new BMW X1, with exclusive images showing how the popular baby SUV could look when it finally arrives.

Plus, we take a closer look at the updated Alfa Romeo Tonale and have all the latest on the car finance scandal.

In the drives section we hit the road in the new Toyota C-HR+, try out the Kia EV5 and get behind the wheel of the latest Porsche 911 GT3.

If that wasn’t enough we have an investigation into why modern cars are getting so big and ask if size really matters.

