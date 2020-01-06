New Dacia Bigster breaks cover in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s issue of the new-look Auto Express magazine we have the lowdown on the new Dacia Bigster, which arrives to take on the Nissan Qashqai and Hyundai Tucson in the big-selling mid-size SUV arena.

We also hit the road in the new Renault 5 for the very first time to see if the all-electric recreation is a worthy successor to the iconic original.

Plus, we take a closer look at Renault’s Embleme concept and reveal the astonishing performance figures behind the new McLaren W1 hypercar.

In the drives section we get behind the wheel of the latest Vauxhall Grandland, get to grips with the Cupra Terramar and try out the Ford Explorer in the UK.

If that wasn’t enough we have a seven-seat family SUV clash as the all-new Hyundai Santa Fe goes head-to-head with the popular Skoda Kodiaq.

