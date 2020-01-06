New electric Nissan Qashqai previewed in this week’s Auto Express
In Auto Express this week we have exclusive images that preview the look of the new Nissan Qashqai and test the BMW M3 Touring against the Audi RS 4 Avant
In this week’s bumper special issue of Auto Express we have the lowdown on the all-new Nissan Qashqai, with our exclusive images previewing how the popular SUV is set for a radical redesign.
We also help celebrate Porsche's 75th anniversary by driving classic cars from the brand’s past, including a range of 911s and its Le Mans winners.
Plus we take a closer look at the Toyota Small Urban SUV concept, which hints at a future Volvo EX30 rival, and test the iconic Peugeot 205 against its modern counterpart - the latest 208.
In the drives section we hit the road in the new Smart #3, get to grips with Vauxhall’s load-lugging Astra Sports Tourer Electric and try out the rebooted Volkswagen T-Cross.
If that wasn’t enough we have a hot estate showdown as the 503bhp BMW M3 Touring goes head-to-head with the Audi RS 4 Avant.
