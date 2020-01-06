Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
New electric Nissan Qashqai previewed in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express this week we have exclusive images that preview the look of the new Nissan Qashqai and test the BMW M3 Touring against the Audi RS 4 Avant

by: Pete Baiden
6 Dec 2023
Auto Express Issue 1,809

In this week’s bumper special issue of Auto Express we have the lowdown on the all-new Nissan Qashqai, with our exclusive images previewing how the popular SUV is set for a radical redesign.

We also help celebrate Porsche's 75th anniversary by driving classic cars from the brand’s past, including a range of 911s and its Le Mans winners.

Plus we take a closer look at the Toyota Small Urban SUV concept, which hints at a future Volvo EX30 rival, and test the iconic Peugeot 205 against its modern counterpart - the latest 208.

In the drives section we hit the road in the new Smart #3, get to grips with Vauxhall’s load-lugging Astra Sports Tourer Electric and try out the rebooted Volkswagen T-Cross.

If that wasn’t enough we have a hot estate showdown as the 503bhp BMW M3 Touring goes head-to-head with the Audi RS 4 Avant.

Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

