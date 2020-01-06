New electric Nissan Qashqai previewed in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s bumper special issue of Auto Express we have the lowdown on the all-new Nissan Qashqai, with our exclusive images previewing how the popular SUV is set for a radical redesign.

We also help celebrate Porsche's 75th anniversary by driving classic cars from the brand’s past, including a range of 911s and its Le Mans winners.

Plus we take a closer look at the Toyota Small Urban SUV concept, which hints at a future Volvo EX30 rival, and test the iconic Peugeot 205 against its modern counterpart - the latest 208.

In the drives section we hit the road in the new Smart #3, get to grips with Vauxhall’s load-lugging Astra Sports Tourer Electric and try out the rebooted Volkswagen T-Cross.

If that wasn’t enough we have a hot estate showdown as the 503bhp BMW M3 Touring goes head-to-head with the Audi RS 4 Avant.

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it!

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.