New Hyundai Inster driven in this week's Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we hit the road in the new baby Hyundai Inster to see if it’s a worthy alternative to the Renault 5.

We also have a scoop on the future of Smart, with exclusive images previewing how the new #6 could look when it arrives to take on a host of electric hatchback rivals.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Plus, we round up all the motoring news from the 2024 Budget and reveal that BMW has committed to petrol-power for the new M3.

In the drives section we get to grips with the sensational BMW M5 Touring, get behind the wheel of the Abarth 600e and try out Nissan’s new X-Trail N-Trek.

If that wasn’t enough we have an electric SUV showdown as the new Audi Q6 e-tron and Polestar 3 go head-to-head for premium honours.

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.