New Nissan Micra driven in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we hit the road in the new Nissan Micra to see if the Renault 5 should be worried.

We also have a scoop on the new Hyundai Tucson, with exclusive images showing how the popular SUV is set for a radical restyle.

Plus, we take a closer look at the future of Mercedes design - highlighted by the huge illuminated grille on the new GLC - and get the lowdown on the UK’s new digital driving licences.

In the drives section we get behind the wheel of the BMW M3 CS Touring, try out the tech-filled MG IM5 and get to grips with the latest Jeep Avenger 4xe.

If that wasn’t enough we have a seven-seat SUV shootout as the Peugeot 5008 and Kia Sorento go head-to-head.

