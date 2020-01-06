Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Nissan Micra driven in this week’s Auto Express

By:Pete Baiden
6 Aug 2025
In this week’s issue of Auto Express we hit the road in the new Nissan Micra to see if the Renault 5 should be worried.

We also have a scoop on the new Hyundai Tucson, with exclusive images showing how the popular SUV is set for a radical restyle.

Plus, we take a closer look at the future of Mercedes design - highlighted by the huge illuminated grille on the new GLC - and get the lowdown on the UK’s new digital driving licences.

In the drives section we get behind the wheel of the BMW M3 CS Touring, try out the tech-filled MG IM5 and get to grips with the latest Jeep Avenger 4xe.

If that wasn’t enough we have a seven-seat SUV shootout as the Peugeot 5008 and Kia Sorento go head-to-head.

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
