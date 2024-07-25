Stunning Kia K4 has the Skoda Octavia in its sights as UK arrival confirmed

As for tech and safety, the K4 will feature a wide driver information and infotainment display like most of the Kia (and Hyundai) range, here stretching nearly 30 inches thanks to a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, 5.3-inch climate display, and 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on all K4s, a wireless phone charger is standard on higher trims, and Harman Kardon audio and heated and ventilated artificial leather front seats also feature, but with the caveat that Kia is again yet to confirm whether all models will get the fancier bits. Digital Key functionality will let you use your smartphone as a key, and if you like chatting with your dashboard, you can summon AI help with the command “Hey Kia”.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The usual suite of driver-assistance functions is available across the range, from blind-spot monitoring and collision avoidance (to stop a driver changing lanes into the path of another car), while features such as Highway Driving Assist 2.0 and Smart Cruise Control 2 are also included for motorway use, the latter with the ability to bring the car safely to a halt if the driver becomes unresponsive.

“The K4 reflects our mission to make exciting mobility accessible to all by supporting customers who are not yet ready for fully electric vehicles,” explained Sjoerd Knipping, Chief Operating Officer of Kia Europe. At the right price, it should make things a little more difficult for the similarly class-spanning Skoda Octavia. Expect more pricing and specification details soon.

The Kia Ceed is dead: Long live the Kia K4

The new Kia K4 will also serve as the replacement for the Kia Ceed - formerly the C’eed - that was axed last month. The humble hatchback was part of the brand’s line-up for nearly 20 years, given that the first model arrived back in 2006, which made us curious why the household name hadn’t been passed down to its successor.

In an exclusive interview with Auto Express, Kia’s marketing director for Europe, David Hilbert, explained why it was sticking with the K4 name: “It’s the global naming convention and this is a global vehicle. It will not be sourced from Zelena, Slovakia [where the Ceed was built]. It’s coming from Mexico, hence why it’s going to be called a K4.”

He added that the K4 isn’t a like-for-like replacement for the Ceed, because of the way the new model blurs the lines between the C and D-segments.

However, this doesn’t mean that other models in Kia’s line-up will be adopting the K-based naming strategy used in other markets, such as the US. At least not for the time being, according to Hilbert.

Wheels for your loved ones! These are the best family cars to buy...