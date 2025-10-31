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Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Ariya Nismo is a hot 429bhp SUV for £292 a month

The Nissan Ariya Nismo is one of only a few hot electric SUVs on the market. It’s our Deal of the Day for 20 April.

By:George Armitage
20 Apr 2026
Nissan Ariya Nismo - front cornering
  • Nismo styling and performance
  • Four-wheel drive with 429bhp
  • Only £291.44 a month

Fancy a Nissan Ariya? With its strong style, high-quality cabin and refined ride, why wouldn't you? But with the Auto Express Buy A Car service you don't need to console yourself with the basic model.

We spotted DreamLease is offering the high-performance and top-spec Ariya Nismo for well under £300 a month through our marketplace. That's around £30 cheaper a month than the next-most expensive Ariya, which is a far lower-specced model. 

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All that's needed to get the three-year deal under way is an initial payment of £3,797.27, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Want to pay less upfront? You can save around £700 by opting for a nine-month instead of a 12-month initial payment, which only sees the monthly price rise to £312.46.

Nismo is Nissan's performance division – as AMG is to Mercedes – and has been responsible for some of the Japanese car maker's wildest and most hardcore performance cars. The Ariya is the first electric car to wear the legendary Nismo badge.

It has a dual-motor powertrain giving a spicy 429bhp and four-wheel drive, giving a 0-62mph time of five seconds. Under the floor lies an 87kWh battery with maximum DC charging of 130kW. Nissan claims a range of 261 miles, but as with all hot EVs, use the full performance and that range might not last for very long.

However, this car isn't just about adding a hefty chunk of power to the standard model. In keeping with Nismo models of the past, there are suspension, chassis and steering modifications to give a properly sporty feel. 

Given that this is a top-spec model, there's a tasty selection of standard equipment. There are 20-inch Enkei alloys, a head-up display and a 22kW onboard charger, along with a racy bodykit comprising twin rear spoilers, a rear diffuser and front air curtain.   

Nissan Ariya Nismo - interior and dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Nissan Ariya Nismo leasing offers from leading providers on our Nissan Ariya Nismo page.

Deals on Nissan Ariya rivals

Skoda Enyaq

Skoda Enyaq

New in-stock Skoda EnyaqCash £34,912Avg. savings £3,638
New Skoda Enyaq

Configure now

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

New in-stock Tesla Model YCash £41,990
New Tesla Model Y

Configure now

Check out the Nissan Ariya Nismo deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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