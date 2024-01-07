“Too many people made life miserable for car users in 2023”

Hallelujah! Even in these first days of 2024, there are signs that we might be in for a brighter, more productive, less cynically greedy year – one with starring roles for individuals and businesses who give a damn. Those that give as well as take.

This will be in stark contrast to 2023, when too many blinkered, bullying, bad boys made life miserable for untold millions of car and public transport users. Take, for example, Labour’s London Mayor, Sadiq Khan. He's been charging motorists £12.50 a day (ULEZ fee) plus up to £17.50 daily (for his 'congestion' charge)" for the ‘crime’ of driving into his Greater London fiefdom, which includes parts of several home counties. It’s heartless enough that he’s resorting to this, but now he’s stooped to an outrageous new low after the brave folk of Ukraine told him they’re desperate for more potentially life-saving 4X4s as tools needed to help defend themselves from the invading Russians. Their pleas to him to donate those off-roaders he took in under his scrappage scheme were cruelly denied by Khan. Speechless? Me too.

Others who should, for different reasons, hold their heads in shame are those UK public transport ‘workers’ who were regularly out on strike – despite some train drivers earning almost £70,000 a year. Self-anointed ‘anti-oil protesters’ who illegally and dangerously blocked the streets were at best naive and misguided, at worse guilty of undiluted anarchy. Let’s formally warn them: use the same tactics again in 2024 and it’s automatic, no ifs or buts, detention plus hefty fines and criminal records.