Electric cars work for many people, but the incentives simply aren’t good enough

Whatever you think of EVs, there was news to solidify your position last week. Let’s start with the positive. Electric cars made up 22.6 per cent of new-car registrations in August, the first time this year that EVs have passed the 22 per cent figure manufacturers all have to hit for 2024.

Advertisement - Article continues below

That doesn’t bode well for the chances of everyone surpassing that ZEV mandate target for the whole year, but is at least progress. And it is worth noting that makers can do some creative accounting if they are short for 2024, including pulling forward EV sales from future years, so it’s not as set in stone as it looks.

Even so, 22 per cent of new cars registered in August were electric, so it is possible. With the caveat that August is one of the months with the smallest new-car sales. Private buyers prefer to wait for September’s new plate, so August can be distorted by something like, say, a boat-load of Teslas landing in the UK and finding homes. Apropos of nothing, Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y ranked third and fifth respectively in the August sales figures with over 3,000 registrations between them. Neither makes the top 10 year to date, though.