Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

More petrol Volvos coming as brand pushes back on EV deadline

Volvo will launch a series of heavily facelifted mild and plug-in hybrid models before it goes EV only

By:Richard Ingram
5 Sep 2024
Volvo XC40 - main image

Volvo will prolong the life of its biggest-selling mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid petrol-electric models right through to the end of the decade, with heavy, XC90-inspired facelifts, Auto Express has learned.

The “new” Volvo XC90 revealed this week is, in fact, an extensive rework of the current car, designed to sit alongside the brand’s EX90 electric flagship until the range goes EV only sometime after 2030. The XC90 will inspire a similar look and tech upgrade for other Volvos, including the popular XC60, which would otherwise be up for renewal in the next 12 to 18 months.

The changes – likely to affect the whole of the maker’s SUV range and possibly its saloons and estates as well – will span everything from a new visual identity, to boosted in-car tech, sustainable materials and more efficient engines.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The news comes as Volvo pushed back its plans to go EV only by 2030, blaming “changing market conditions and customer demands”. CEO Jim Rowan said the company is “pragmatic and flexible”, but didn’t state a timeframe for when it will build its last combustion-engined car.

It’s not yet clear in which order the cars will be updated, but given that the XC60 (launched in 2017) is now the eldest of Volvo’s four-tier SUV range, we expect that car to be facelifted next. This will sit alongside the electric EX60, which is touted to arrive in early 2026.

The smaller XC40 continues to sell well, especially as it’s already offered as an EV. But a subtly revised exterior look and much bigger, brighter screens inside should see its production run extended long into the second half of the decade. Any visual and tech-based changes will also apply to the EC40, although that car is already offered only as an electric car.

Elsewhere, there’s a chance Volvo may call time on its range of petrol and PHEV saloons and estates, with demand already dwindling as international markets continue to favour crossovers and SUVs. The maker won’t ditch these more conventional bodystyles completely, however; Volvo teased the upcoming ES90 electric saloon during the reveal of its new XC90 this week. An EV90 estate could follow in time.

Click here for our list of the best hybrid SUVs...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Volvo “adjusts” EV-only deadline; will sell hybrid cars beyond 2030
Volvo EX90 - front static

Volvo “adjusts” EV-only deadline; will sell hybrid cars beyond 2030

Firm’s global sales mix will consist of “90 to 100 per cent” electrified cars by the end of the decade, pushing back on previous goal
News
5 Sep 2024
First glimpse of new Volvo ES90 ahead of 2025 reveal
Volvo ES90 teaser

First glimpse of new Volvo ES90 ahead of 2025 reveal

The Volvo ES90 electric saloon will rival the BMW i5 and Audi Q6 e-tron when it arrives in 2025
News
4 Sep 2024
Best new cars coming in 2024
Best new cars coming in 2024 - header image

Best new cars coming in 2024

There are some big new models from the likes of BMW, Citroen, Dacia, Ford, MINI, Skoda and more on the way in 2024
Best cars & vans
23 Jul 2024
New electric cars coming soon: the fresh EVs of 2024 and beyond
Future electric cars - header image

New electric cars coming soon: the fresh EVs of 2024 and beyond

The EV explosion has brought a huge range of choice to the market already but it’s only going to get bigger in the coming months
Best cars & vans
4 Jul 2024

Most Popular

New Dacia Duster goes on sale from under £19,000
Dacia Duster Extreme - front tracking

New Dacia Duster goes on sale from under £19,000

Our Small SUV of the Year is available with four-wheel drive and hybrid power, and the first examples will arrive in November
News
3 Sep 2024
Facelifted Kia EV6 arrives with more range and a slightly bigger price
Kia EV6 facelift - front cornering

Facelifted Kia EV6 arrives with more range and a slightly bigger price

The first examples of the updated EV6 will arrive with customers before the end of the year
News
2 Sep 2024
Pay-per-mile road tax: strong voices for and against possible Autumn Budget announcement
HM Treasury sign

Pay-per-mile road tax: strong voices for and against possible Autumn Budget announcement

The RAC thinks a road pricing model could be the best and fairest way to address the government’s financial problems, others disagree
News
30 Aug 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content