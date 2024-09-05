More petrol Volvos coming as brand pushes back on EV deadline

Volvo will prolong the life of its biggest-selling mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid petrol-electric models right through to the end of the decade, with heavy, XC90-inspired facelifts, Auto Express has learned.

The “new” Volvo XC90 revealed this week is, in fact, an extensive rework of the current car, designed to sit alongside the brand’s EX90 electric flagship until the range goes EV only sometime after 2030. The XC90 will inspire a similar look and tech upgrade for other Volvos, including the popular XC60, which would otherwise be up for renewal in the next 12 to 18 months.

The changes – likely to affect the whole of the maker’s SUV range and possibly its saloons and estates as well – will span everything from a new visual identity, to boosted in-car tech, sustainable materials and more efficient engines.

The news comes as Volvo pushed back its plans to go EV only by 2030, blaming “changing market conditions and customer demands”. CEO Jim Rowan said the company is “pragmatic and flexible”, but didn’t state a timeframe for when it will build its last combustion-engined car.

It’s not yet clear in which order the cars will be updated, but given that the XC60 (launched in 2017) is now the eldest of Volvo’s four-tier SUV range, we expect that car to be facelifted next. This will sit alongside the electric EX60, which is touted to arrive in early 2026.

The smaller XC40 continues to sell well, especially as it’s already offered as an EV. But a subtly revised exterior look and much bigger, brighter screens inside should see its production run extended long into the second half of the decade. Any visual and tech-based changes will also apply to the EC40, although that car is already offered only as an electric car.

Elsewhere, there’s a chance Volvo may call time on its range of petrol and PHEV saloons and estates, with demand already dwindling as international markets continue to favour crossovers and SUVs. The maker won’t ditch these more conventional bodystyles completely, however; Volvo teased the upcoming ES90 electric saloon during the reveal of its new XC90 this week. An EV90 estate could follow in time.

