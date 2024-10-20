Don’t rule out Hyundai selling Kia or Genesis to Toyota

Don’t believe a word of it when you’re fed the line that motor shows are dead. For sure they’re changing – whether it’s the Geneva expo daftly decamping to Doha, or the born-again British Motor Show focusing as much on outdoor driving activities as static displays inside its exhibition halls.

Then there’s Paris. As I was starting to write this en route to the opening of what might be the most significant car-related event in Europe this year, it was clearly shaping up as the Renault Motor Show.

France’s favourite firm somehow seems to try harder. Renault Group (which also includes Alpine, Dacia and Mobilize) has proven this by staging seven world premieres on its five Paris stands. And it’s wheeled out a couple of concept cars, too.

“Once again we’re affirming our strong commitment to motor shows,” it proudly stated. And in doing so, it has sent a defiant message to certain rival firms who apparently can’t be bothered to get out on the front line to meet, greet and sell to car buyers. I’m not sure if they’re complacent, demotivated or plain lazy, but I do know that the Renault clan is at the opposite end of the scale. It’s cleverly cleaning up on the local, national and international motor show fronts, at a time when many of its rivals are missing out.