Cutting-edge Hyundai-Samsung cars will soon be in the UK

Back in the mid-eighties, before Auto Express was born, I served as an Economist Intelligence Unit writer in South Korea, a country that somehow seemed much further away then than it does today.

Surprise, surprise, the distance between the UK and the Land of Morning Calm is the same now as it was then: around 5,500 miles by air or 7,400 by road. But these days you can fly there direct, minus those previously essential refuelling stops in Hong Kong or Alaska. And I know – because I recently did it in a Mercedes – that driving across mainland Europe, through all of Kazakhstan, the outskirts of Mongolia and the breadth of China to Beijing (before a final-leg ferry crossing on the Yellow Sea to the Korean peninsula) is doable, if hugely time-consuming.

Although South Korea was dogged by a military dictatorship and daily rioting when I first rocked up there, it’s now a fully functioning democracy. The sort of Korean music, K-pop celebs, TV dramas, restaurants and sports stars the UK rarely, if ever, heard and saw in the past are almost commonplace today.

And then there’s the cars. Hyundai’s relationship with UK motorists got off to an iffy start in the eighties, when it tried to sell us Pony hatchbacks and pick-up trucks for £4,000. Yet despite its early mistakes in the car game, I accurately predicted it had the talent, hunger and passion to design and build cars on a par with those from Japan.