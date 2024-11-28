A used luxury car can be a bargain, if you’re brave enough

Why choose ordinary when you can experience luxury for the same price?

Britain’s cheapest new car, the Dacia Sandero, offers reliable transport for £13,795. It’s straightforward and efficient, perfect for practical, no-frills travel without breaking the bank. However, for the same price – or even less – the used luxury car market opens up a world of possibilities for those wanting a bit more flair in their daily drive.

Take the Bentley Continental GT. Early models from around 2004, with 60,000 miles or so, can be found for £12,000 to £13,000. This grand tourer, with its 6.0-litre W12 engine and more than 500bhp, still commands attention on the road. Driving a Bentley, even an older model, elevates routine commutes into something special.

For performance and charm, consider the Jaguar XKR. Mid-2000s cars with a 414bhp 4.2-litre V8 can be bought for less than £10,000, typically with between 70,000 and 90,000 miles on the clock. They offer driver enjoyment for those willing to trade a new car’s hassle-free nature for character.

Perhaps the Range Rover Sport suits you better. Examples from 2011 and 2012 that have done 70,000 to 80,000 miles can be found for less than £13,000. Known for its comfort and space, the Sport is a solid choice for those needing room for passengers and luggage, making it attainable, even if it originally cost a small fortune to buy.

The used-car market also features stylish options such as BMWs or Porsches, with each providing a unique driving experience that feels worlds apart from budget models.

These cars aren’t showroom-ready, so expect wear, a few chips in the paintwork, or scuffed interiors. But although they may show signs of age, they often exude a personality that new models are short on.

Buying a luxury car also frequently means factoring in significant additional costs. Insurance premiums are typically higher due to increased performance and original value, while VED road tax can be steeper, especially on models with large engines.

Then there’s maintenance: parts for a Bentley or Jag don’t come cheap, and older cars can be prone to more frequent repairs. Fuel consumption is far from economical, so running costs quickly mount.

Yet for many people, including myself, this trade-off is worth it. It’s all about the experience of owning a model with personality, craftsmanship, status and a story – a joy that’s impossible to match in the new budget car segment.

