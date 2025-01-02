Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Petrolheads and EV enthusiasts really need to stop fighting in 2025, we all love cars

Is the petrol vs electric debate becoming a bit too heated? Shane Wilkinson believes that it's time for everyone to take a deep breath...

By:Shane Wilkinson
2 Jan 2025
Spend around 30 seconds on any social media platform and it’s likely that you’ll come across some strong opinions on electric cars.

However, while a civil and factual debate can ultimately be a positive thing, it seems that most participants of these online altercations are only interested in hurling insults at each other.

Whether you believe that batteries are the future, hydrogen is the next big thing or you’re firmly sticking with fossil fuels, you are fully entitled to your own beliefs. 

Of course, it’s also perfectly acceptable to disagree with others from time to time, but if some people relearned the art of discussion as opposed to argument, all of us car enthusiasts would benefit in the long run, whether you’re a petrolhead or an EV advocate.  

To put it simply, none of us truly knows what the future holds. Electric cars seem to be here to stay, but hydrogen and synthetic fuels also refuse to go away. Perhaps one will dominate the market, or maybe all three will take an equal share. Either way, none of these potential future fuels is without fundamental flaws, but automotive technology is developing at a very rapid rate. This should be an exciting time for all car enthusiasts and buyers, so we just need to take a deep breath and put these pointless hostilities to one side.

Have you picked a side in the EV vs petrol debate? Share your opinion in the comments section below...

Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

