Using AI to write your used car ad isn’t the best idea

AI: the two most overhyped letters in the alphabet right now. Which, given my initials, is a bit of a shame.

You’ll find those two letters applied to anything and everything. Whether it’s “AI-enhanced” toasters or toothbrushes, there will always be a marketing team looking to hop onto the bandwagon.

Look beyond this, however, and AI has the potential to be transformative in areas such as healthcare, agriculture and transport.

But for all its undoubted potential, I’ve yet to see AI write a decent classified car listing.

For example, I asked ChatGPT to write an advert for an imaginary 2015 MINI Cooper S Cabrio, in red. It took just seconds to knock out 150 words or so, opening with:

“Hit the road in style with this stunning 2015 MINI Cooper S Cabriolet! Finished in a vibrant red, this car combines sleek design with impressive performance, offering a fun and dynamic driving experience.”

None of the above tells me anything of substance. It’s just pointless fluff.

What worried me more than its vapid opening, however, was that it went on to make assumptions about the car that I didn’t tell it to write. It claimed that the MINI came with a “full service history” and is in “impeccable condition”. So, don’t worry if your car has a timing chain that rattles like a bucket of irked snakes, AI will assure buyers that everything is fine.

It’s one thing for a private seller to turn to AI – I completely understand that those who don’t know or care much about cars might ask for a little help to write an ad – but I really worry when a dealer does it. If the salesperson doesn’t care enough to set aside a few minutes to write a clear, concise and honest ad, then how much care have they taken to prepare the rest of the car?

But if you’re struggling to write an ad yourself, I can offer some advice. When you’re selling a car to enthusiasts, a well written listing should help the reader learn more about that model’s back story, the condition it’s in, and even why you plan to move the car on. This is all great insight into how well the previous owner has cared for it. If the car isn’t a particularly special model – just a means of getting from A to B – then most prospective buyers would rather that the advert just gets to the point. How many owners has it had, how much MoT is left, is there anything on the car that needs fixing or any maintenance issues?

My advice: if you see an ad that looks suspiciously AI-written, look elsewhere.

