It's incredible that no EV has got the full Electric Car Grant amount

Want to make the switch to an electric car? Our fantastic Buy a Car service has loads of great value new and used electric cars available right now.

I’ve heard some cynical types suggest glibly that the bar for eligibility for the full £3,750 has deliberately been set unachievably high, so the headlines featured a nice big number, but behind the scenes the Government knew full well that few cars, if any, were going to achieve it. I’m sure that wasn’t the case, but the lack of clarity isn’t helpful.

From what I hear, even manufacturers don’t know how close they have come to achieving the higher grant level – they can reapply if anything changes, such as battery supply coming from a different country. However, it sounds like there’s little transparency as to why a car is only eligible at the lower level, and if it’s down to the environmental credentials of where the batteries are built – coal reliance versus nuclear, for example. The big one will be when the UK-built Nissan Leaf goes on sale in the coming weeks; if that car isn’t eligible, then I’m guessing nothing will be.

At least the grant scheme will last longer if it’s ebbing away at £1,500 a car, rather than nearly £4,000. Pessimistic early projections had it running out as soon as next spring if too many cars were eligible for the higher level. It’s obvious that won’t be happening now!

Did you know you can sell your car with Auto Express? Get the highest bid from our network of over 5,500 dealers and we'll do the rest. Click here to try Auto Express Sell My Car now...