Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

It's incredible that no EV has got the full Electric Car Grant amount

Editor Paul Barker is baffled that no cars currently eligible for the Electric Car Grant qualify for the higher amount of £3,750

By:Paul Barker
17 Aug 2025
Opinion - Electric Car Grant

As more cars become eligible for the Government’s electric car grant, it’s interesting that none of them yet qualifies for the higher £3,750 amount, with the total now sitting at 24 vehicles to choose from with a £1,500 contribution. 

With the latest batch of five including the likes of the Cupra Born, Volkswagen ID.3 and Peugeot 2008, there’s now a decent array of cars included in the scheme, from the chic Renault 4 and 5 through to the practical, family-friendly Nissan Ariya – a former Auto Express Car of the Year! – the Vauxhall Frontera and the Renault Scenic

But it is interesting that nothing has yet achieved the full grant, especially as it’s not clear from the outside how the calculations are being worked out.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Many industry commentators predicted the Renault 4 and 5 should be in pole position for the higher amount, but that didn’t happen. That may have revealed something about where the batteries are coming from, and not all are yet being produced at the shiny new plant in northern France. When that facility is up to speed, there’s a chance the Renault cars eligible for the grant – the 4, 5, Megane and Scenic are the ones that currently get £1,500 – could be moved to the higher level. But that’s far from clear, due to the way the system has been set up. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Want to make the switch to an electric car? Our fantastic Buy a Car service has loads of great value new and used electric cars available right now.

I’ve heard some cynical types suggest glibly that the bar for eligibility for the full £3,750 has deliberately been set unachievably high, so the headlines featured a nice big number, but behind the scenes the Government knew full well that few cars, if any, were going to achieve it. I’m sure that wasn’t the case, but the lack of clarity isn’t helpful. 

From what I hear, even manufacturers don’t know how close they have come to achieving the higher grant level – they can reapply if anything changes, such as battery supply coming from a different country. However, it sounds like there’s little transparency as to why a car is only eligible at the lower level, and if it’s down to the environmental credentials of where the batteries are built  – coal reliance versus nuclear, for example. The big one will be when the UK-built Nissan Leaf goes on sale in the coming weeks; if that car isn’t eligible, then I’m guessing nothing will be. 

At least the grant scheme will last longer if it’s ebbing away at £1,500 a car, rather than nearly £4,000. Pessimistic early projections had it running out as soon as next spring if too many cars were eligible for the higher level. It’s obvious that won’t be happening now! 

Did you know you can sell your car with Auto Express? Get the highest bid from our network of over 5,500 dealers and we'll do the rest. Click here to try Auto Express Sell My Car now...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Forget Netflix, Volkswagen locks horsepower behind paid subscription
Volkswagen ID.3 - front cornering

Forget Netflix, Volkswagen locks horsepower behind paid subscription

Owners can now subscribe to boost the power of their car… for a fee
News
14 Aug 2025
Shock new mid-size Range Rover to get EV power and stunning design
Range Rover Velar EV - front (watermarked)

Shock new mid-size Range Rover to get EV power and stunning design

Mid-size SUV will end the four-year wait for a new JLR model and our exclusive images preview how it could look
News
14 Aug 2025
New Jaecoo E5 is a Range Rover lookalike with a very attractive price
New Jaecoo E5 - front static

New Jaecoo E5 is a Range Rover lookalike with a very attractive price

Chinese newcomer’s first electric SUV is also a rival to the award-winning Kia EV3 and Hyundai Kona Electric
News
13 Aug 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content